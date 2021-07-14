Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

A Weird Texas Law Lets You Marry Someone Without A Ceremony

By Jen Austin
Posted by 
Mix 93.1
Mix 93.1
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Seriously, if you introduce your sig other as your husband or wife three times that's enough to be legally married? This is hard to believe. A strange law that's still on the books in Texas apparently lets you be married without going to the trouble of booking a venue and having a ceremony.

mix931fm.com

Comments / 0

Mix 93.1

Mix 93.1

Tyler, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
803K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Mix 93.1

Sadly, Some Vaccinated Texans are Actually Being Infected with Covid-19 Virus

Like many of you, I am Covid-weary. Once this is all over, I will be perfectly fine never reading or hearing "Covid-19" ever again. But unfortunately, it's decidedly NOT over. It's been frustrating for people all over the Lone Star State. Just when we thought things we're getting back to normal, now we're dealing with the Delta variant. GREAT. :/ The seemingly never-ending saga that is Covid-19 rages on.
Texas StatePosted by
Mix 93.1

East Texan Arrested with Five Hogtied Sheep in Trunk of His Civic

Look, I am not a rancher. I do not own a huge piece of land full of cows, chickens, horses and other farm animals. I can barely keep a garden together. The one thing I do know is that if you're going to transport some farm animals, a Honda Civic is not the vehicle of choice. For one East Texan, he thought that the trunk of his Civic was the perfect way to transport five sheep. Idiot.
Tyler, TXPosted by
Mix 93.1

Act of Kindness by Gentleman in Tyler Restores Your Faith in Humanity

It's always so easy to think the worst in a situation or a person, but there really is so much good that happens in our community that people don't talk about or get recognition for. I'm a firm believer in karma, what goes around comes around. And one gentleman at the Lowe's home improvement store in Tyler scored some major karma points this morning.
Longview, TXPosted by
Mix 93.1

16 Fantastic Breakfast Recommendations Near Longview

We've heard for most of our life that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. And while it also seems like the easiest meal to overlook as we start knocking things off our to-do list, if you're looking for delicious breakfast in Longview you have lots of restaurants to choose from. Locals recently spoke up about their favorite breakfast locations in and around Longview and I wanted to pass along those recommendations.
Longview, TXPosted by
Mix 93.1

Chick-fil-A Longview Delivers And Tyler Looks To Do The Same Soon

Convenience. That's what we're looking for and Chick-fil-A in Longview and Tyler are taking it to whole new level. Food delivery service isn't just limited to the old pepperoni pizza any longer. You can have almost any meal you want delivered to your front door or office. Food delivery expanded exponentially when the pandemic struck and now all of a sudden we're using our phones to have our meals delivered to us by third party providers.
Tyler, TXPosted by
Mix 93.1

Alleged Wallet Thieves Smiling on Camera Exiting Store in Tyler

The City of Tyler Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying suspects that allegedly stole a wallet. The last thing I want to do is say someone is guilty, because we all are innocent until proven guilty. But that is exactly why our local law enforcement wants to talk to the suspects in the photos.
Athens, TXPosted by
Mix 93.1

Do You Know the Haunted Tales of Monkeys and Tunnels in Athens?

East Texas is full of history. Some good, some bad and some history that will make your skin crawl. To the locals of a particular area, those stories could be second hand knowledge. To others, those stories are unknown. For instance, I had never heard of the tale of the haunted Monkey Bridge and Fuller Park in Athens and the supposed tunnels underneath the city.
Lindale, TXPosted by
Mix 93.1

Do You Agree With School Dress Codes or are They a Thing of the Past?

It has been a long time since I stepped foot into a school as a student. I've had the privilege of visiting school to talk about radio but there was no dress code. When I was growing up and going to school none of the schools I attended had a dress code so I don't really have a strong opinion for or against dress codes. What do you think, are dress codes a good idea or are they a thing of the past?
Tyler, TXPosted by
Mix 93.1

Everyone Needs A Joe In Their Life

Joe will be there to greet you with a lot of love and affection, that's why we all need a Joe in our life. Joe is a Shepherd and Britney Spaniel mix that is a pretty sweet boy who is currently living at the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler. Joe is three years old, weighs about sixty pounds and he's been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Pets Fur People's Executive Director Gayle Helms says Joe would thrive in a family with children and would be perfect for a family that already has dogs and or cats. He can be in inside dog too because he's been house trained. Like all adoptees, Joe will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.
Tyler, TXPosted by
Mix 93.1

Best Options for Dog Boarding in East Texas for Your Furry Family Members

Growing up we had a few family pets but I never really connected with any of them. Now that I "act" like an adult I couldn't imagine life without a furry family member. While the veterinarian bills and organic dog food can get expensive at times, I will always do what's best for my rescue dogs Koda & Gypsy. Which includes looking into the best boarding facilities. But there was one guy who was asking on social media where the best dog boarding facilities are around Tyler so I was lucky enough to just see the recommendations that were suggested by locals.
Lindale, TXPosted by
Mix 93.1

Lindale Police Searching For Alleged Smiling Shoplifter

The old "Five Finger Discount". That what some folks would rather use instead of doing the right thing and its sad. Some folks do it out of necessity, some do it out of pure greed, but whatever the reason, its wrong. Besides, who wants to get put on blast like THIS in this day and age.

Comments / 0

Community Policy