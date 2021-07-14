A Weird Texas Law Lets You Marry Someone Without A Ceremony

Joe will be there to greet you with a lot of love and affection, that's why we all need a Joe in our life. Joe is a Shepherd and Britney Spaniel mix that is a pretty sweet boy who is currently living at the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler. Joe is three years old, weighs about sixty pounds and he's been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Pets Fur People's Executive Director Gayle Helms says Joe would thrive in a family with children and would be perfect for a family that already has dogs and or cats. He can be in inside dog too because he's been house trained. Like all adoptees, Joe will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.