The Euro has gone back and forth during the course of the trading session on Thursday as we continue to trade in a falling wedge, which of course is actually a bullish signal. That being said, it is worth noting that we are closing towards the bottom of the candlestick for the session, so that causes some questions to be asked as well. With that in mind, I think this is a market that will ultimately find some type of certainty that allows it to either break out to the upside or continue to slide lower.