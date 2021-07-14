Kartik Gopal

Lifestyle apparel company Kontoor Brands, which includes the Lee and Wrangler brands, hires Mame Annan-Brown as executive vice president of global communications and public affairs. Annan-Brown joins Kontoor from the International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group, where was head of external relations. She has also served as vice president of investment bank, marketing & communications at JPMorgan Chase & Co. At Kontoor, Annan-Brown will have responsibility for all aspects of global corporate communications—including oversight of message development, media relations, owned and digital content creation as well as employee relations and engagement. She also will have responsibility for leading government affairs strategies. “Her experience in engaging stakeholders, enhancing reputation and building high-performing teams make her the perfect addition to Kontoor as she takes on this incredibly important role,” said Kontoor president and chief executive officer Scott Baxter.