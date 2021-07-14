Cancel
Judge Dismisses Alabama Candidate Moore’s $95M Suit Against Comedian, Showtime

By Jonathan Stempel
Insurance Journal
 10 days ago

British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen on Tuesday won the dismissal of a $95 million defamation lawsuit by Roy Moore, a former U.S. Senate candidate from Alabama who claimed he was tricked into being portrayed falsely as a sex offender on Cohen’s Showtime series “Who Is America?”. U.S. District Judge John...

