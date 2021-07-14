Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Wholesale Prices Rose 7.3% in June From a Year Ago for a Record Surge

By Jeff Cox, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe producer price index increased 1% in June, compared to the 0.6% Dow Jones estimate. The measure jumped 7.3% on a year-over-year basis, a new record. Autos and auto parts comprised a large portion of the increase. Wholesale prices for June rose more than expected in another sign that inflation...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Producer Price Index#Consumer Price Index#Food Prices#Earnings Reports#Dow Jones#The Labor Department#Federal Reserve#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Real Estatecalculatedriskblog.com

CoreLogic: House Prices up 17.2% Year-over-year in June

Notes: This CoreLogic House Price Index report is for June. The recent Case-Shiller index release was for May. The CoreLogic HPI is a three month weighted average and is not seasonally adjusted (NSA). From CoreLogic: CoreLogic Reports Annual Home Price Growth of 17.2% — the Highest Level Since the Late-1970s.
Real EstateMotley Fool

May Home Prices Rose 18% Year Over Year, FHFA Reports

Home prices have soared across the country. Here's what buyers should know. It's been a real struggle for many home buyers to find properties to purchase, and the reason largely boils down to low inventory and inflated prices. New data from the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) shows just how inflated property values are.
Businessnewsbrig.com

Key inflation indicator jumps 3.5 percent from year ago

A key inflation indicator rose 3.5 percent in June from a year ago — its biggest year-over-year jump in 30 years — as costs continued to grow in the US economy just as it’s mounting a comeback from the pandemic, the feds said Friday. It is the most since July...
Gillette, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Peabody coal sales up from year ago

GILLETTE (WNE) — As much of the western United States swelters and seeks relief with electric fans and air conditioners, a battered and bruised domestic thermal coal industry is warming up to a bump in sales. That includes Peabody Energy Corp., which is reporting a nearly 26% increase in sales...
AgricultureBusiness Insider

South Africa Producer Price Inflation Surges In June

(RTTNews) - South Africa's producer price inflation accelerated in June, figures from Statistics South Africa showed on Thursday. The producer price index rose 7.7 percent year-on-year in June, following a 7.4 percent increase in March. Economists had expected inflation to rise to 7.3 percent. The main contribution for the increase...
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Wholesale inflation in Brazil advances to record highs in June

BRASILIA, Jul 28 (Reuters) – Inflationary pressures in Brazil rose to record highs in June, according to figures released on Wednesday, which indicated that producer prices accelerated in the monthly and year-on-year comparison at their fastest pace since they began to rise. take comparative records in 2014. Factory door prices...
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

U.S. Home-Price Growth Rose to Record in May

Home-price growth climbed to a new record in May, as low mortgage interest rates continued to drive robust homebuying demand. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, which measures average home prices in major metropolitan areas across the nation, rose 16.6% in the year that ended in May, up from a 14.8% annual rate the prior month. May marked the highest annual rate of price growth since the index began in 1987.
Food & DrinksWBUR

Coffee Bean Prices Surge To 6-Year High

Coffee bean prices spike as farmers from Brazil's coffee-growing areas face the worst frost in more than 25 years. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Roben Farzad, host of Public Radio's "Full Disclosure," who tells us more.
Real EstateWNCY

Hong Kong home prices flat in June but seen hitting record soon

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong private home prices were flat in June, official data showed on Wednesday, but realtors expect they will hit a new record high in the third quarter, supported by a recovering economy and hopes that mainland Chinese buyers will soon return. The index of June...
Real EstateMotley Fool

U.S. Median Home Price Hits Record High in June

Buyers, beware -- you're apt to pay more for a home these days. You'd think that at some point, today's home buyers would get tired of inflated property values and start backing off. But it looks like they're still willing to pay up. In June, the median existing home price...
Real Estatewcn247.com

Existing US home sales rose in June; prices hit new highs

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose in June, snapping a four-month losing streak, while strong demand for higher-end properties and ultra-low mortgage rates helped push prices to new highs. The National Association of Realtors said Thursday that existing homes sales rose 1.4% last month from May to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 5.86 million units. Sales jumped 22.9% from June last year. The median U.S. home price climbed 23.4% from a year earlier to a record $363,300. At the end of June, the inventory of unsold homes stood at just 1.25 million homes for sale, down 18.8% from a year ago. At the current sales pace, that amounts to a 2.6 months’ supply, the NAR said.
Real EstateInternational Business Times

US Home Sales Rebound In June As Prices Again Hit Record

Sales of existing homes rose higher in the United States last month, snapping a four-month streak of declines as prices rose to a new record high, industry data released Thursday said. Sales of houses, apartments and townhomes rose 1.4 percent compared to May to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 5.86...
Real EstatePosted by
The Hill

Housing prices hit new high in June, up 23 percent in year

The median sale price of an existing home rose to a record high of $363,300 in June as purchases broke a four-month streak of declines, according to data released Thursday by the National Association of Realtors (NAR). As home sales rose 1.4 percent last month, the median sale price of...
AgricultureForexTV.com

South Korea Producer Prices Jump 6.4% On Year In June

Producer prices in South Korea jumped 6.4 percent on year in June, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday – slowing from 6.6 percent in May. Individually, prices for agriculture, forestry and marine products rose 10.7 percent on year, while manufacturing products were up 10.8 percent, utilities fell 3.1 percent and services gained 2.3 percent.
Real EstatePosted by
Reuters

Canadian home prices climb in June at record annual pace -Teranet

TORONTO, July 20 (Reuters) - Canadian home prices rose in June from the previous month, with widespread gains led by the national capital region of Ottawa-Gatineau, while the pace of annual gains accelerated for the 11th consecutive month, data showed on Tuesday. The Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index, which...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Who Wins and Loses from Commodity Price Surge?

(Bloomberg) -- The world’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic has sent prices for energy, metals and food soaring, helping big commodity exporters while hammering those nations that buy the bulk of their raw materials from others. Commodities as a whole have risen more than 20% this year, and around 50%...
EconomyAutoblog

Average new car transaction prices set another record in June

Industry data compiled and parsed by KBB declared a record for average new car transaction prices in May at $41,263. That represented an Olympic high jump of $2,125, or 5.4%, over May 2020, and a bump of $493, or 1.2%, over April 2021. KBB ended up revising May's final figure up to $42,330, making the difference even larger. The number crunchers have released their conclusions for June, finding transaction prices rising again to $42,258. That's another record according to KBB's data, as well as being a 6.36% superhero leap over June 2020 and a 2.24% rise over May 2021. The only brand that didn't register a year-on-year transaction price increase in June was Tesla — the same happened in May — but that could be down to Tesla not reporting its Model S and Model X prices. The only segments to see price declines compared to June of last year were battery electric vehicles (-13.4%), high performance cars (-9.4%) and vans (-1.1%).

Comments / 0

Community Policy