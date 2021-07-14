Wholesale Prices Rose 7.3% in June From a Year Ago for a Record Surge

Industry data compiled and parsed by KBB declared a record for average new car transaction prices in May at $41,263. That represented an Olympic high jump of $2,125, or 5.4%, over May 2020, and a bump of $493, or 1.2%, over April 2021. KBB ended up revising May's final figure up to $42,330, making the difference even larger. The number crunchers have released their conclusions for June, finding transaction prices rising again to $42,258. That's another record according to KBB's data, as well as being a 6.36% superhero leap over June 2020 and a 2.24% rise over May 2021. The only brand that didn't register a year-on-year transaction price increase in June was Tesla — the same happened in May — but that could be down to Tesla not reporting its Model S and Model X prices. The only segments to see price declines compared to June of last year were battery electric vehicles (-13.4%), high performance cars (-9.4%) and vans (-1.1%).