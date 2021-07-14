Staten Island Atlantic League baseball plans emerge

The ballpark sat empty this season after the Staten Island Yankees (Short Season A; NY-Penn League) were downsized as part of MLB’s reorganization of MiLB. In the end, the SI Yankees owners decided to fold the team and sued the New York Yankees and Major League Baseball. In the meantime, last November the city’s New York City Economic Development Corp. began discussions of spending $5 million in Richmond County Bank Ballpark upgrades in contemplation for the ballpark’s use by an Atlantic League team. That spending would include new synthetic turf to replace the grass field and new seating. We also expect some other reconfigurations to make the facility more suitable for concerts and other events.