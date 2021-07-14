Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Staten Island Atlantic League baseball plans emerge

By Kevin Reichard
ballparkdigest.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ballpark sat empty this season after the Staten Island Yankees (Short Season A; NY-Penn League) were downsized as part of MLB’s reorganization of MiLB. In the end, the SI Yankees owners decided to fold the team and sued the New York Yankees and Major League Baseball. In the meantime, last November the city’s New York City Economic Development Corp. began discussions of spending $5 million in Richmond County Bank Ballpark upgrades in contemplation for the ballpark’s use by an Atlantic League team. That spending would include new synthetic turf to replace the grass field and new seating. We also expect some other reconfigurations to make the facility more suitable for concerts and other events.

ballparkdigest.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dany Garcia
Person
Catsimatidis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Staten Island Yankees#Ny Penn League#Milb#The New York Yankees#Major League Baseball#Gristedes Foods#Xfl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBaudacy.com

MLB issues ruling on mysterious light that halted play during Red Sox-Yankees

There was more than one commotion in the stands at Yankee Stadium last weekend. In the seventh inning of Sunday night’s affair, a mysterious light shined towards home plate during DJ LeMahieu’s at-bat against Brandon Workman, briefly stopping play. Given the prevalence of weird subterfuge, MLB launched an investigation into...
Staten Island, NYtalesbuzz.com

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s ex-wife helps Staten Island

Strike the power of “The Rock.” Dwayne Johnson’s real strong arm is his ex-wife — also his business partner — Dany Garcia who’s making Staten Island into a whole peninsula. She’s done a deal that will make Staten Islanders forget having just lost their minor league team. It was Major...
Ellington, CTEyewitness News

East Catholic pitcher selected 7th in MLB draft

ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A Connecticut high school baseball standout could be headed to Kansas City. Frank Mozzicato, an 18-year-old lefty pitcher from East Catholic High School in Manchester, was selected 7th overall in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft by the Kansas City Royals. The Royals said they are...
MLBaudacy.com

Investors launching team to replace Staten Island Yankees: report

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Gristedes Foods CEO John Catsimatidis and a group of other investors plan to launch a new baseball team to replace the Staten Island Yankees, according to a report. The Staten Island Yankees ceased operations at the end of last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic and...
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

‘Just another kid from Staten Island’ -- Zack Granite calls it a career, hangs up his spikes after 11 pro baseball seasons

Staten Island native and former Tottenville HS star Zack Granite announced his retirement from professional baseball on Wednesday. The speedy 28-year-old outfielder, who once shined at Seton Hall University where he captured a Big East crown, spent 11 seasons at the Minor League level and one in the Big Leagues with the Minnesota Twins after being selected in the 14th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.
MLBalbuquerqueexpress.com

MLB to test pitch-calling device for catchers

Major League Baseball will test an electronic pitch-calling device that will allow catchers to communicate with pitchers via a transmitter, ESPN reported. The Single-A California League, which consists of eight teams, is expected to begin testing the device Aug. 3. It is not known how soon the device could find its way into MLB games.
MLBeopsports.com

Major League Baseball Trade Deadline Looming

With the Major League Baseball trade deadline looming, what happens in Philly land? All of Philadelphia knows this Phillies team is either underachieving or, just not a contender. So, quality pitching and a center fielder are the glaring weak spots. Joe Girardi is hell-bent on not burning out his starters....
Staten Island, NYtalesbuzz.com

De Blasio announces deal to revive Staten Island stadium with new baseball team

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a deal Friday to reopen the shuttered Staten Island Yankees stadium with a new professional baseball team next year. The waterfront Richmond County Bank Ballpark will be the home of a new team from the independent Atlantic League, which currently has eight organizations from the eastern United States including the Long Island Ducks. Major League Baseball recently acquired a franchise in the local league.
MLBBleacher Report

Nationals' Starlin Castro Has Leave Extended for 7 Days by MLB

Washington Nationals third baseman Starlin Castro has had his administrative leave extended by Major League Baseball. Castro's new leave will run through July 29, according to ESPN.com. The 31-year-old was originally placed on administrative leave July 16 stemming from a domestic violence allegation against him. Castro was away from the...
MLBwashingtonnewsday.com

Baseball Team USA: Roster, Schedule, and Betting Odds for the Tokyo Olympics

Baseball Team USA: Roster, Schedule, and Betting Odds for the Tokyo Olympics. For the first time in 13 years, baseball has been included in the Olympics, and the United States is one of the favorites to win a gold medal. The majority of the American players have played in Major League Baseball, and the roster includes two World Series champions and many past All-Stars.
MLBLaredo Morning Times

The next Tatis Jr.: How the Mexican Baseball League can help Mexico produce baseball's next top star

Baseball has been long known as America’s pastime, but that isn’t true anymore. The sport has gone global, and America can no longer call baseball its own. Look at the current landscape of Major League Baseball and you’ll notice overseas talent is the sport’s top draw. In particular, players from Latin American nations such as the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Venezuela are beginning to dominate the sport. San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. (Dominican Republic), Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Dominican heritage) and Houston’s Carlos Correa (Puerto Rico) are all seen as some of the league’s brightest stars.
Footballxflnewshub.com

XFL: New Questions Emerge About The League’s 2023 International Plans

After months of rampant speculation about The XFL and CFL potentially forming a hybrid on the field or even potentially merging their business strategies off the field, both leagues officially and amicably announced this week that their lengthy collaboration talks are over for now and maybe forever. Supporters and followers...
MLBDerrick

Minor league to experiment with electronic catchers' signals

Catchers' signals — and stealing them — could become a relic if an experimental electronic device is successful. Major League Baseball will give catchers in the Low A West league the option starting Aug. 3 to use a 12-button transmitter that can be strapped with Velcro around a catcher's wristband. Receivers fit inside the sweatband of a pitcher's cap and the padding of the catcher's helmet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy