Moving cities toward a cleaner future

The traditional waterfall software development model includes at least five steps toward release. It starts with the requirements phase which asks: what is progresses to design, which includes thinking about individual components, how to break them up, and how to employ teams effectively to deliver these goals. Next, is the implementation phase, where software is built and lines are coded. This is followed by the verification phase, where testing double checks the work. Originally, that meant you verify that the software meets the original requirements; lately, it also means that organizations verify the software is secure. Lastly is maintenance, where feedback determines whether updates are necessary. In waterfall, each step is completed in order until completion. It is designed to meet time to market needs. There’s at least three problems with the waterfall methodology.
