Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Moving cities toward a cleaner future

By Kartik Gopal Maria López Conde
World Bank Blogs
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRapid movement of people and goods has always defined thriving cities. But the COVID-19 pandemic slowed much of that movement, and the way forward is uncertain. One thing is clear, efforts to restore vitality to urban areas need to be tempered with a profound willingness to rebuild in a less carbon-intensive manner.

blogs.worldbank.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Areas#Economy#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Transit Systems#Urban Planning#Ifc#The World Bank#Ev
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EconomyBrookings Institution

The economic benefits of cities in the developing world

Dulani Chunga moved from a safe, quiet but poor village in Malawi to Blantyre, the prime business city, in the hopes of changing his destiny. He was drawn to the city by stories of streetlights, the opportunity to make money, and the chance to send his children to school. He lives in Ndirande, an immense slum with squalid conditions. While his income is higher than what it used to be in his village, it is barely enough to feed his family of four—food and shelter cost a lot more in Blantyre.
JobsBusiness Insider

Canada creates 1,297 internship opportunities for youth building a cleaner future

VANCOUVER, BC, July 21, 2021/CNW/ - Young Canadians are concerned about their futures, which is why they are leading the charge to create a healthier planet, with cleaner air, cleaner water, and good jobs now and for generations to come. As we rebuild from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Canada is supporting youth to participate in growing the clean economy.
Energy Industryiea.org

Empowering “Smart Cities” toward net zero emissions

The world’s cities can play a central role to accelerate progress towards clean, low-carbon, resilient and inclusive energy systems. This idea is recognized by climate and energy ministers from G20 nations who will meet under the presidency of Italy in Naples to focus on steps that national governments can take to support urban areas to deploy solutions and technologies to reduce emissions.
Congress & CourtsNational Audubon Society

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework Represents a Meaningful Step Toward a Cleaner Future for Birds and People

Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. As U.S. Senators finalize the details of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework, Audubon commends the bipartisan process that has led to this point. While we acknowledge that the funding levels for some programs are not sufficient to meet the challenges posed by a changing climate, or to reduce our emissions in line with what science tells us is needed, the bipartisan framework would be a meaningful down payment on future clean energy and resilience investments and would put Americans to work.
New York City, NYmediapost.com

The Future Of Cities, The Power Of Change

I've been thinking a lot about how COVID-19 exposed the broken parts of cities, fundamental inequities, and challenges that don't make the news. And while it's easy to want things to go back to normal for a large number of New Yorkers -- normal was never good enough. So when...
Politicspineknotnews.com

Board moves toward more fixes

The Wrenshall school district is moving ahead with plans to update a moldering building on its campus into a space for industrial and technology classrooms. The school board approved a plan Monday that requires $3.1 million to shore up the former rec building, money that would likely come from a non-voter-approved levy. This is adding to the $9.3 million nonvoter-approved levy the board passed in early 2020 to cover projects that are now being completed at the school.
Energy IndustryWorld Bank Blogs

Utility of the Future Challenge: Delivering water and sanitation services in 2050

What do you think the water utility of the future will look like? Will it feature drones that inspect pipes internally and fix leakages? Will customer feedback be collected automatically and inform service changes? Will you be able to pay for services using cryptocurrency? Or will it entail the existence of contingency plans that are informed by the latest climate data? There are persistent problems that utilities face every day that limit their ability to provide water supply in their service areas. These problems span from challenges in covering operational costs, to inability to supply water 24 hours a day to all residents. These challenges are being exacerbated by the effects of climate change and other threats such as COVID-19. Therefore, it’s more important than ever to think outside the box and not only focus on immediate needs but rather about taking utilities beyond the next level and fostering long-lasting changes that will allow utilities to deal with short-term and long-term challenges and provide safe and reliable universal water supply and sanitation services. The recently launched Utility of the Future (UoF) Program entails a close collaboration between the World Bank and utilities, with the end goal of igniting a transformative process that allows utilities to reach a desired performance and maturity level by applying international best practices throughout its value chain. Moreover, this approach allows utilities to craft their own path to reach their vision of the future.
Computerssecurityboulevard.com

The Move Toward Continuous Testing

The traditional waterfall software development model includes at least five steps toward release. It starts with the requirements phase which asks: what is progresses to design, which includes thinking about individual components, how to break them up, and how to employ teams effectively to deliver these goals. Next, is the implementation phase, where software is built and lines are coded. This is followed by the verification phase, where testing double checks the work. Originally, that meant you verify that the software meets the original requirements; lately, it also means that organizations verify the software is secure. Lastly is maintenance, where feedback determines whether updates are necessary. In waterfall, each step is completed in order until completion. It is designed to meet time to market needs. There’s at least three problems with the waterfall methodology.
Parkersburg, WVParkersburg News & Sentinel

Look Back: Market House moved toward reopening

Note: Last week, Lookback revealed Parkersburg had purchased property at what is now Fifth and Market streets on which to build a Market House. Today, we’ll read about what was involved in the opening of the Market House:. ***. In advance of the opening of the Market House, in the...
Gentry, ARnwaonline.com

Gentry City Council moves toward allowing virtual attendance

GENTRY -- The city council in Gentry on July 12 heard numerous updates and passed an ordinance on two of its three readings to amend Gentry's code to allow for virtual attendance at council meetings. With rules suspended, the council passed two readings of an ordinance to amend city code...
EconomyWorld Bank Blogs

Infrastructure Development: Leveraging Private Sector to close the Gap

Despite large investments, the latest World Bank Rwanda Economic Update says the country needs to increase infrastructure investment further to achieve its development goals. Looking ahead, the report says increased private sector financing will be essential to close Rwanda’s infrastructure financing gap. The report recommends further strengthening of private sector...
Tempe, AZbizjournals

Tempe-based First Solar adds Canadian business exec to board

Tempe-based First Solar Inc. (Nasdaq: FLSR) has expanded its board of directors by one member to 12, naming a global investment veteran to the newly created board seat. New regulatory filings show that Anita Marangoly George took the director position as of July 15, with her role including service on the board’s nominating and governance and technology committees.
ChinaPosted by
Forbes

China, Fred Astaire And The Countries Dancing Towards The Digital Future

The digital economy is undeniable. But not well defined, understood, or easily measurable. The digital economy is also not evenly distributed around the world. There are digital haves and have nots between countries and within them as well. These disparities cross gender and other demographics and exist throughout the companies that operate within them as well.
Businesskamcity.com

Kingsland Drinks Group Makes Move Towards Being Employee Owned

Independent drinks firm Kingsland Drinks Group, including Kingsland Drinks and newly established Ten Locks, has made a move to being partially employee-owned. Current director shareholders, Andy Sagar, Karen Wilson, Michael Forde, and Mark Dixon have managed the business for 17 years, investing in capacity and diversifying the business into new markets.
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

Supporting renewable energy manufacturing in Quebec to create jobs and build a cleaner future

GASPÉ, QC, July 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Climate change is one of the greatest challenges of our times, but it is also one of the greatest economic opportunities for our workers. That is why, as we work to finish the fight against COVID-19, the Government of Canada continues to take action to support the development of clean technology, so we can strengthen our economy, grow the middle class, create jobs, and build back better for everyone.
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Prepare Now for War in the Pacific

The window to prepare for war in the western Pacific is closing quickly. The United States must build and prepare naval forces that can deter China, or defeat it if necessary. When I served in the Marine Corps, I spent most of my time as far away from ships as possible in the middle of the Iraqi desert and as a Middle East expert. In what might have been the only successful pivot in recent U.S. foreign policy, since entering Congress, I have dedicated much of my focus to maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

World’s Largest Floating Solar Farm Proposed For Indonesia

Sunseap Group is a solar energy system developer, owner, and operator in Singapore, with over 2000 megawatts (peak) of solar energy projects contracted across Asia. This week, Frank Phuan, co-founder and chief executive of Sunseap, told Reuters his company plans to build the world’s largest floating solar farm near the city of Batam in Indonesia, about 50 kilometers southeast of Singapore.

Comments / 0

Community Policy