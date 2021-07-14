Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

2021 NFL win totals, odds, predictions, best bets: Top expert picks under 6 wins for New York Jets

CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas City Chiefs have been the gold standard the last three seasons, winning 38 games, two AFC titles, and a Super Bowl. However, after being beaten handily by the Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55, Kansas City overhauled its offensive line and now will hope that's enough to get back to the top of the mountain again in 2021. The latest 2021 NFL win totals list the Chiefs' over-under at 12, which is the highest in the league at William Hill Sportsbook.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Afc#Packers#Cbs Sports Fantasy#Supercontest#Byu#Titans#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
News Break
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
News Break
Brigham Young University
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NFL Teams
New York Jets
Related
NFLPopculture

Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Makes Decision on Opting out of 2021 Season

Aaron Rodgers could opt-out of the 2021 season with zero obligations to the Green Bay Packers for not playing. However, it looks like Rodgers is going to play the wait-and-see game before making any big decisions. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Rodgers isn't likely to opt-out before the Friday, July 2 deadline. Florio said Rodgers "won’t be ready to give up on playing this year" by the end of this week.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott’s 5-word reaction to NFL vaccine policy amid DeAndre Hopkins drama

Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliot is the latest one to react to the league’s new vaccine policy which has some NFL players like DeAndre Hopkins shaking their heads. The league memo released on Thursday basically states that if a certain team has a COVID-19 outbreak in the upcoming 2021 NFL season, that team will have to forfeit their upcoming game and will be tagged as a loss. In addition, a forfeiture will also result in both affected teams’ not getting their salary for that game week which was more than enough reason for Elliot to get jabbed.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Michael Irvin Doubles Down On His Vaccine Stance

Nearly 80-percent of NFL players have gotten at least one shot of one of the COVID-19 vaccines so far. There is a vocal group of players that are resisting the league’s various efforts to get them to take the vaccine, and they got called out big time by Dallas Cowboys great Michael Irvin.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Baker Mayfield brings up great point about COVID vaccine

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield weighed in on the discussion of COVID-19 prevention and how vaccines can benefit teams. We’ve seen the hesitation for professional athletes to not only get the COVID-19 vaccine, but also support and rally behind vaccine education. One quarterback has made a point to say that he’s not going to disclose his vaccination status in hopes to sway people one way or another.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The beans might have spilled about Larry Fitzgerald retiring

Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald still hasn’t made his decision about playing this year or not. Training camp is getting underway for the Arizona Cardinals and when the veterans arrive next week, it’s possible that Larry Fitzgerald won’t be one of the players checking in. Fitzgerald has spent the last...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To DeAndre Hopkins Bombshell Message

On Thursday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins stunned the football world with his take on the COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this afternoon, the NFL announced strict punishments for players and teams that aren’t vaccinated. From being forced to forfeit games and losing pay checks, the NFL made it clear the league wants players to be vaccinated.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Terrelle Pryor Involved In Terrifying Accident Thursday Morning

Former NFL receiver and Ohio State star Terrelle Pryor was reportedly involved in a serious accident on his three-wheel bike on Thursday morning. Pryor himself revealed that he’d been in a crash, sharing footage of the damage that his vehicle sustained in the wreck. The three-wheel Vanderhall model bike suffered pretty severe scrapes, scratches and dents and the front windshield had caved in. Pryor said that he was “luckily still breathing” after the wreck and confirmed to TMZ Sports that he was fine.
NFLhotnewhiphop.com

Patrick Mahomes Receives Critical Injury Update Ahead Of NFL Season

Patrick Mahomes is the highest-paid quarterback in the entire NFL and it makes sense as to why this is the case. In his short career, Mahomes has already led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory and two Super Bowl appearances. Moving forward, Mahomes is expected to win more championships and when it comes to his stats, he is easily one of the most dominant forces in the entire NFL.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL Insider: Aaron Rodgers Wants To Play For 1 NFL Team

Over the past few days, there have been countless Aaron Rodgers rumors floating around NFL circles. The latest rumor states that he could potentially retire, albeit this speculation emerged simply because oddsmakers are changing their stance on the Green Bay Packers. NFL insider Benjamin Allbright had some interesting information to...
NFLNBC Sports

Cole Beasley essentially dares Bills to cut him

Bills receiver Cole Beasley, the NFL player who has become the most vocal when it comes to anti-vaccination concerns and conspiracy theories, was at it again today on Twitter. At one point, he essentially dared the Bills to cut him. In response to a tweet suggesting that the Bills would...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ angry 9-word response to Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension from Tokyo Olympics

Olympic sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has been suspended for a month after a positive marijuana test. In turn, reactions from across the globe poured in and many are upset with the penalty handed to Richardson, who won’t be able to compete in her event with the month-long suspension. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the latest to show his frustration with the situation.
NFLAcme Packing Company

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams make “Last Dance” posts on Instagram

Davante Adams has thoughts on his situation with the Green Bay Packers and wants the world to know it. On Friday, after news broke that the All-Pro receiver is no longer having conversations with the Packers regarding a contract extension, the four-time Pro Bowler made a post on Instagram that seems to allude to ESPN’s The Last Dance documentary. Soon after, quarterback Aaron Rodgers joined in by posting the same photo.
MLBstorycityherald.com

Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets odds, picks and prediction

The Pittsburgh Pirates (33-56) and New York Mets (47-39) play the finale of a four-game set Sunday at Citi Field. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Pirates vs. Mets odds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Chase De Jong is the...
NFLYardbarker

Cardinals All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins ends retirement talk over COVID vaccine

After learning the NFL could force teams to forfeit and also withhold pay if any game for the upcoming season is canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated personnel, Arizona Cardinals All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins suggested via Twitter he could walk away from the NFL rather than receive one of the available vaccines.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Top 10 Wide Receivers Entering The 2021 NFL Season, Ranked

Top 10 Wide Receivers Entering The 2021 NFL Season, Ranked. Rate, review, and subscribe to Establish the Pass on iTunes, Google Play, and Spotify. Apple Podcasts link: Episode 163 of the Establish the Pass Podcast. Spotify Podcasts link: Episode 163 of the Establish the Pass Podcast. Establish the Pass Podcast...
MLBSalina Journal

New York Yankees at Houston Astros odds, picks and prediction

The New York Yankees (46-42) go for a three-game sweep of the Houston Astros (54-36) as the first half of the season wraps up Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park (on TBS). Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Yankees vs. Astros odds with MLB picks and predictions.
NFLchatsports.com

Pre-1982 sack totals revealed for NFL, New York Jets

Since its introduction as an official statistic in 1982, the sack has long been considered the primary barometer for evaluating pass rushers. It has helped us paint the picture of NFL history (and New York Jets history), identifying the most dominant rushers the league has ever seen. There has always...

Comments / 0

Community Policy