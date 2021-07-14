Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco’s Cindy announce new album (listen to “To Be True”)

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco's Cindy make gentle but purposeful indie rock, shot in soft focus with Karina Gill's hushed vocals and languorous strum in the center of the frame, backed by keyboardist Aaron Diko, bassist Jesse Jackson and drummer Simon Phillips. It's not miles away from Galaxie 500 or Low, but Cindy have their own style. Last year's excellent Free Advice got them notice on both sides of the Atlantic, and now Cindy are back with their third album, 1:2, which will be out October 1 via Mt.St.Mtn in the U.S. and Tough Love in the UK.

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#To Be True
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
Country
Japan
News Break
Music
Related
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Billy Bragg announces new album, shares “I Will Be Your Shield”

Billy Bragg will release his 10th studio album, The Million Things That Never Happened, on October 8. The album was produced by The Magic Numbers' Romeo Stodart and Dave Izumi, and Billy's son, Jack Valero, co-wrote closing track "Ten Mysterious Photos That Can’t Be Explained." The first single off the...
MusicPitchfork

Proc Fiskal Announces New Album, Shares New Song: Listen

Scottish producer Joe Powers, aka Proc Fiskal, has announced his second album. Siren Spine Sysex is out digitally and on CD on September 24 via Hyperdub; a vinyl edition will follow on October 8. Check out “Leith Tornn Carnal” below, and scroll down to view the tracklist and album art.
Musicwfpk.org

listen hear! Song of the Day: Strand of Oaks announce new album with the reflective “Galacticana”

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!. Timothy Showalter is in a good place. He just announced a new Strand of Oaks album, In Heaven, and shared its first single, “Galacticana.” Written at the beginning of the pandemic, he was wanting to make a positive statement during a dark time. Coming together after relocating to Austin, Texas, and getting sober, he found strength in those closest to him, resulting in the uplifting and reflective song.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Watch Lantlôs’ video for “IDONTKNOW” off ‘Wildhund’ companion album ‘Glitchking’

On July 30, German post-black metal / heavy shoegaze act Lantlôs will release their highly anticipated first album in seven years, Wildhund, via Prophecy Productions (pre-order). There's also a special edition of the album that comes with a companion album, Glitchking, and we're premiering "IDONTKNOW" off of Glitchking in this post. Lantlôs leader Markus Siegenhort says:
Musicedm.com

GRiZ Announces New 23-Track Album "Rainbow Brain": Listen to a Preview

Since the release of his debut album, 2011's End of the World Party, GRiZ has apparently never taken a break. His dogged work ethic has clearly not relented after the announcement of his 7th album, which is due out later in the month of July. Titled Rainbow Brain, the record, GRiZ said, pays homage to the bass music icons before him. This means that it will likely stray from the more tame sound of his most recent album, Ride Waves, and will display some of his fan-favorite bass front and center.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

SUUNS share 3-D “C-Thru” video, tell us the inspirations behind upcoming album

Montreal's SUUNS will be back on September 3 with The Witness, and they've just shared a new single from it. "C-Thru" is a dark, slinky groover with lots of atmosphere. “A lot of the slower and more delicate songs on this record required quite some finesse, and after all that careful work we needed a good romp,” says Liam O’Neill. “SUUNS at our best is always secretly a little bit ‘fun,’ so when Ben writes an uncomplicated song with a good melody, we try not to overthink it - we try and get the sound of us having fun with it on tape."
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Yves Tumor surprise-releases new EP, expands tour (2nd NYC show included)

Yves Tumor recently released the new song "Jackie," and now they've followed it with a surprise new EP, The Asymptotical World, featuring "Jackie" and five other new songs. Like "Jackie," much of the EP finds Yves continuing to explore their louder art rock side, save for "Tuck," an atmospheric, experimental pop collab with London artist NAKED. The whole EP is pretty great, as you can hear for yourself below.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Xenia Rubinos announces new album ‘Una Rosa,’ shares “Working All The Time”

Xenia Rubinos has been dropping singles since last year -- "Who Shot Ya?," "Did My Best," and "Cógelo Suave" -- and now she has finally announced a followup album to 2016's Black Terry Cat, featuring those three songs and the just-released "Working All The Time." The album's called Una Rosa, and it comes out October 15 via ANTI- Records (pre-order).
Beauty & Fashionbrooklynvegan.com

Lala Lala announces new album & tour dates, shares “DIVER”

Lillie West has announces a new album as Lala Lala, I Want The Door To Open, which will be out October 8 via Hardly Art. She made it with Yoni Wolf of WHY?, who she's collaborated with regularly before, and the album features contributions from drummer and fellow Chicago musician Nnamdi Ogbonnaya, as well as poet Kara Jackson, OHMME, Adam Schatz (Landlady), Sen Morimoto, Christian Lee Hutson, Kaina Castillo, Meg Duffy (Hand Habits), Will Miller, Gia Margaret, Josiah Wolf, and Ben Gibbard.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Caroline Polachek shares new single “Bunny Is A Rider”

Caroline Polachek released her debut solo album, Pang, in 2019, and followed it with a collection of remixes of those songs from Toro y Moi, Deftones' Chino Moreno, George Clanton, umru, Oklou and others earlier this year. Now she's released her first new material of the year, new single "Bunny Is A Rider," with she co-produced with Danny L Harle. She says it's a "summer jam about being unavailable. Bunny is slippery, impossible to get ahold of. Maybe it’s a fantasy, maybe it’s a bad attitude. But anyone can be bunny, at least for three minutes and seventeen seconds. The song features a scorching bass performance from producer Danny L Harle, plus his baby daughter’s first vocal cameo."
Austin, TXundertheradarmag.com

Hovvdy Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “True Love”

Austin, TX duo Hovvdy (Charlie Martin and Will Taylor) have announced a new album, True Love, and shared its first single, its title track, via a video for it. True Love is due out October 1 via Grand Jury, their first album for the label. Check out the “True Love” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as their upcoming tour dates.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Stream fallfiftyfeet’s chaotic metalcore/post-hardcore debut LP ‘Twisted World Perspective’

West Virginia's fallfiftyfeet formed out of the ashes of False Accusations, and their new LP Twisted World Perspective is one hell of a debut offering. Opening track "The Gloom" starts out sounding like emo-grunge in the vein of Superheaven, Balance and Composure, etc, but it quickly turns out to be a red herring. About halfway through, the song switches gears into moshy metalcore, and from there, Twisted World Perspective navigates an array of different strains of post-hardcore and metalcore. The album's metalcore/mathcore side brings to mind bands like Botch, Norma Jean, and Every Time I Die, and it also embraces the howled clean vocals and proggy post-hardcore of a band like The Receiving End of Sirens. They also pepper in bits of The Blood Brothers' sassy chaos, The Fall of Troy's flashy leads, and emo-pop hooks that wouldn't feel out of place on the early 2000s Victory Records catalog. Sometimes they remind me of The Illusion of Safety-era Thrice, other times they remind me of The Dillinger Escape Plan. They clearly pull from a lot of different places, but similar to cohorts like The Callous Daoboys (whose Amber Christman plays violin on "Cell Dmg") and For Your Health (who they're sharing a bill with in Ohio soon), they connect dots from the past 20+ years of hardcore-adjacent music with fresh perspective.
brooklynvegan.com

PremRock playing ‘Load Bearing Crow’s Feet’ release show in NYC w/ Curly Castro, Zilla Rocca, more

Last year, indie-rap duo ShrapKnel (aka Curly Castro and PremRock) released a very good self-titled album, and now PremRock just put out his own new album, Load Bearing Crow's Feet. It features Curly Castro, as well as other underground hip hop staples like ELUCID, Fielded, Zilla Rocca, AJ Suede and Henry Canyons, with production from Denmark Vessey, Small Professor, Willie Green, Messiah Musik, Prem himself, and more. It's a great album, full of razor-sharp rapping and warm, psychedelic production, and you can stream it below.
TV & Videosbrooklynvegan.com

Cassandra Jenkins (live) + Rachael Pazdan joining us on Vans Ch 66 this week

The BrooklynVegan Show returns to Vans Channel 66 this Thursday (7/15) at 11 AM ET, and this week we'll be airing a brand new, full-band live performance from Cassandra Jenkins, whose An Overview on Phenomenal Nature (Ba Da Bing) is one of our favorite albums of the year so far. We'll also be chatting live with Rachael Pazdan, who's been curating unique concerts in NYC for years, and who booked shows for Cassandra Jenkins multiple times over the years.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Afrobeats & dancehall fest Lost in Riddim announces 2021 lineup (Wizkid, Burna Boy, more)

The organizers of CA R&B festival Sol Blume have announced Lost in Riddim, a new afrobeats and dancehall festival, holding holds its inaugural edition on October 2 and 3 at Caesar Chavez Park in Sacramento, CA. In a joint statement, co-founders Fornati Kumeh and Jehu “Manny” Hunter said, "We created this event to not only showcase some of the most popular international music artists in the entire world, many of whom continued to be overlooked by major US music festivals, but also create a unique celebration about the beauty of African culture. The team can’t wait to soon debut a completely unique festival-going experience in Sacramento this fall. Throwing Lost In Riddim in Sacramento was also a no-brainer because not only is this our hometown, but our other festival Sol Blume has ultimately helped to lay the groundwork for us to expand locally and launch a second concept this fall.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy