Billionaire Richard Branson Says Completing Lifelong Goal of Visiting Space Felt Like 'a Dream'

After Jeff Bezos blasted off to space on Tuesday, Dionne Warwick put the billionaire on blast for thanking his Amazon employees and customers for paying for his flight. The tech giant and richest person in the world, who stepped down from his role as CEO of Amazon after 25 years and transitioned into the executive chair position, went aboard his own aerospace manufacturer Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft for its first human flight on Tuesday. Warwick caught one of his rather tone-deaf remarks from the press conference following his space mission about his wealth we've contributed to via any purchase of any Amazon product.