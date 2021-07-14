Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Lebanon's president says no one is protected in port probe

WHEC TV-10
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIRUT (AP) - Lebanon's president said Wednesday there would be no political cover for anyone implicated in last year's massive explosion at the Beirut port, speaking a day after protests erupted over the handling of the investigation. The blast on Aug. 4 was caused by the ignition of hundreds of...

www.whec.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Aoun
Person
Saad Hariri
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beirut#Ap#Lebanese#Interior#French#Cabinet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Lebanon
News Break
Middle East
Related
AdvocacyPosted by
CNN

Lebanon's water system on brink of total collapse, says UN

Beirut, Lebanon (CNN) — Lebanon's water supply system is on the verge of total collapse, according to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), in what would mark the latest development in the eastern Mediterranean country's slide into chaos. More than 71% of the country's population -- over 4 million people...
AgriculturePosted by
The Hill

Lebanon, Iraq strike fuel deal

Iraq and Lebanon on Saturday reached a deal that would allow Lebanon to sell Iraqi fuel to companies in exchange for Lebanese goods and services. Iraq’s Prime Minister’s office said in a statement that one million barrels of fuel oil would be given to Lebanon in exchange for its services, according to The Associated Press. It’s unclear what products Lebanon would be offering Iraq, though the wire service noted, citing local media, that Lebanon’s agriculture consultancy and health services could benefit Iraq.
Middle EastPosted by
AFP

Lebanon's PM designate Hariri says won't form govt, deepening crisis

Lebanon's prime minister-designate Saad Hariri stepped down Thursday, saying he was unable to form a government, nine months after accepting the challenge and as the country sinks deeper into crisis. International donors remain adamant that a government must be established before they can provide funding, but political squabbling has repeatedly stymied such efforts and sent the currency to unprecedented lows that leave imported medicine and fuel increasingly unaffordable. Sporadic clashes between the army and protesters flared Thursday evening, leaving an unspecified number of people wounded, medics said. Hariri's announcement -- nearly a year after a deadly explosion at Beirut port forced the last government to resign -- takes the political process back to square one and there is a clear risk of many more months of drift.
Middle Eastclevelandstar.com

'Moment of truth' as Lebanon's Hariri presents cabinet to president

Saad al-Hariri has been at loggerheads with President Michel Aoun since he was appointed in October. Al-Hariri has presented multiple proposals to Aoun over the past months, but they have been unable to agree on a list. The proposal is for 24 specialist technocrat ministers. Lebanon's prime minister-designate Saad al-Hariri...
Middle EastArkansas Online

Lebanon leader vows no immunity in port blast

BEIRUT -- Lebanon's president said Wednesday that there would be no political cover for anyone implicated in last year's explosion at the Beirut port, speaking a day after protests flared over the handling of the investigation. The blast on Aug. 4 was caused by the ignition of hundreds of tons...
Militarynationalinterest.org

Russian Tanks Got a Taste of U.S. TOW Missiles in Syria

In February 2016, Syrian rebels filmed a video of a TOW missile streaking towards a T-90 tank in northeast Aleppo. Here's What You Need to Remember: When Moscow intervened in Syria in 2015 on behalf the beleaguered regime of Bashar al-Assad, it also transferred around thirty T-90As to the Syrian Arab Army, as well as upgraded T-62Ms and T-72s. The Syrian military could desperately use this armored infusion, as it had lost over two thousand armored vehicles in the preceding years—especially after Syrian rebels began receiving American TOW-2A missiles in 2014.
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Military translator, 30, who helped US soldiers in Afghanistan is beheaded by the Taliban sparking new alarm for the interpreters left as the West withdraws

The killing of a former military translator by the Taliban has sparked new alarm among interpreters fearing attacks as Western forces pull out of Afghanistan. Sohail Pardis is reported to have been beheaded by extremists after he was attacked outside Kabul. His family said he was dragged from his vehicle...
POTUSNewsweek

Ilhan Omar Demands Answers From White House on Airstrike in Somalia

Representative Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, is pushing back on Democratic President Joe Biden's administration's decision to airstrike in Somalia. The Pentagon has claimed the strike was targeted against suspected members of the al-Shabab East-African terrorist organization. "I have been deeply engaged on this question throughout my time in Congress,...
MilitaryThe Jewish Press

Report: Israel Destroyed Hezbollah Weapons Depot in Syria

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported Wednesday night that new Israeli strikes destroyed weapons and ammunition depots belonging to the “Lebanese Hezbollah” in the western countryside of Homs. The Observatory learned that after midnight on Thursday, the Israeli strikes targeted military sites belonging to the Lebanese Hezbollah militia in...
Militarynationalinterest.org

The U.S. Army Is Prepared to Counter Russia's Plan to Destroy It

Here's What You Need To Know: Moscow has made increasing use of allied irregular forces and private mercenary companies to lead operations in Ukraine and Syria, bolstered by Russian advisors, military equipment and training. This approach has been inspired in part by Western engagement with allied proxies in conflicts ranging from Vietnam to Libya and Afghanistan.
U.S. Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

UNSC condemns Turkish Cypriot leaders for reopening Varosha

New York [US], July 24 (ANI): The UN Security Council has condemned the announcement by Turkish Cypriot authorities to reopen a part of Varosha for potential resettlement. "The Security Council expresses its deep regret regarding these unilateral actions that run contrary to its previous resolutions and statements," UNSC said in a statement on Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy