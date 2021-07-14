Lebanon's president says no one is protected in port probe

Lebanon's prime minister-designate Saad Hariri stepped down Thursday, saying he was unable to form a government, nine months after accepting the challenge and as the country sinks deeper into crisis. International donors remain adamant that a government must be established before they can provide funding, but political squabbling has repeatedly stymied such efforts and sent the currency to unprecedented lows that leave imported medicine and fuel increasingly unaffordable. Sporadic clashes between the army and protesters flared Thursday evening, leaving an unspecified number of people wounded, medics said. Hariri's announcement -- nearly a year after a deadly explosion at Beirut port forced the last government to resign -- takes the political process back to square one and there is a clear risk of many more months of drift.