Burglary Reported At South Lincoln Smoke Shop

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 14)– A burglary at a Cloud 9 smoke shop off of 50th and Old Cheney around 1am Wednesday is under investigation. Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News tells KFOR News an alarm going off led officers to checkout the scene and the found the front door glass broken and some merchandise was missing. He says based on surveillance video, there are three juvenile suspects that are responsible for the break-in.