Paso Robles Daily News

Yosemite Bank and Founders Community Bank rebrand as Premier Valley

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 10 days ago
New name unifies banking centers across Central California; local team remains unchanged

-Effective immediately, all Yosemite Bank, Founders Community Bank and Premier Valley Bank banking centers will begin operating under the Premier Valley Bank name. This affects banking centers in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Oakhurst, Mariposa and Groveland. The existing Premier Valley Bank branding in Fresno has also been updated, enhancing visual identity from black and gold to navy and silver.

“Our team continuously works to improve the banking experience for our customers” says Lo B. Nestman, President and CEO of Premier Valley Bank. “While we continue to cherish our local roots with the Founders and Yosemite names, we are excited to unify our banking centers under the new Premier Valley Bank brand.”

While the Yosemite Bank and Founders Community Bank names have changed, ownership and leadership have not. Decision-making remains local and focused on our strong relationships with our customers. The same great team of employees will continue to deliver exceptional service, impactful local expertise and competitive financial solutions under the Premier Valley Bank name. For more detailed information on the name change, visit www.premiervalleybank.com/rebrand.

Paso Robles, CA
