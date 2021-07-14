Cancel
New York Mills, NY

New York Mills Native Joe Bonamassa Auctioning Off One Of A Kind Items

By Vinnie
96.1 The Eagle
96.1 The Eagle
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Numerous items will be part of a massive bundle of things Joe Bonamassa is auctioning off. Including the master to a never heard song and the instruments used to produce it. Those are actually only a few of the things that will be a part of the bundle being auctioned off. This actually is an idea that could help independent artists without association to a label to thrive. Bonamassa already has done a decent job for himself in that regard as he is mentioned in elite company when talking about the greatest guitarists of all time.

96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

Marcy, NY
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

