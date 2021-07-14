Cancel
NFL

Case against Vikings' Jeff Gladney to be heard by grand jury July 22

By Joe Nelson
 10 days ago
Credit: Minnesota Vikings

More than four months since he was arrested following an alleged assault of a woman in Texas, Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney could soon be formally indicted.

Texas prosecutors will present their case against Gladney to a grand jury on July 22, according to court documents. Brian Murphy was the first to report the story via Purple Insider.

The Vikings report to training camp on July 27. Gladney has not participated in any of Minnesota's voluntary or mandatory offseason workouts.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for Gladney's arrest in early April on suspicion of felony family violence assault. The 24-year-old cornerback turned himself in and was released three days later on $10,000 bond.

Court records show Gladney is accused of punching, choking and pulling a woman's hair during a dispute in a vehicle.

Gladney was selected with the 31st overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft and started 15 games as a rookie.

