The circular economy is no longer a novelty. Instead of buying a drill that will be used two or three times and then locked in a cupboard, increasing numbers of us are renting from our peers via apps. And rather than making the choice between cheap fast fashion and much less affordable designer labels, Millennials and Generation-Z’ers, in particular, are comfortable with buying premium brands secondhand. This is, by and large, a good thing—not least because it prevents an awful lot of stuff from piling into the nation’s landfill sites.