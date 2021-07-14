Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Swisscom loses latest round of market abuse case

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZURICH (Reuters) – Swisscom said on Wednesday it will continue to fight telecoms regulator COMCO’s decision that it abused its position in a bidding contest against Sunrise Communications 13 years ago, after it lost an appeal in a lower court. The Swiss Federal Administrative Court concluded Swisscom had behaved improperly...

wiky.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swisscom#Market Abuse#Abuse Case#Swiss Francs#Zurich#Zurich#Reuters#Comco#Sunrise Communications#Swiss Post#Liberty Global#The Federal Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Businesswhbl.com

Telecom Italia readying reply to antitrust probe on DAZN deal-sources

MILAN (Reuters) – Telecom Italia (TIM) is working on measures it will submit to Italy’s antitrust authority after the regulator opened a probe over a deal between the telecoms group and sport streaming service DAZN, two sources close to the matter said. TIM’s partnership with DAZN, which has won domestic...
BusinessWDEZ 101.9 FM

Commerzbank to stop outsourcing securities settlement to HSBC

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Commerzbank said on Thursday that it would stop a project to outsource securities settlement to HSBC and as a result write off 200 million euros ($236.22 million) in the second quarter. It has also set aside a provision of a double-digit million euro amount. ($1 = 0.8467...
Health ServicesPosted by
Reuters

Swisscom boss apologises for massive network outage - newspaper

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swisscom Chief Executive Urs Schaeppi has apologised for the massive outage of the telecoms company’s services last week which meant emergency services could not be contacted by Swiss callers for eight hours. The nationwide failure of its fixed-line network was the latest by the state-controlled company and...
Business104.1 WIKY

Germany’s Hugo Boss expects 2021 revenue growth of 30-35%

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German fashion house Hugo Boss said on Tuesday it expects its revenue to grow by 30% to 35% this year as customers return to shops with the lifting of COVID-19 lockdowns. Severely impacted by the pandemic, Hugo Boss has focused on expanding its ecommerce business as well...
Business104.1 WIKY

Nokia plans to raise full-year outlook, citing strong quarter

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Nokia said on Tuesday it planned to raise its full-year outlook as business picked up pace in the second quarter, improving its expectations for the year. The telecom equipment maker, which will provide the new outlook on July 29 while reporting second-quarter results, had earlier projected 2021 net sales of between 20.6 billion euros ($24.43 billion) to 21.8 billion.
BusinessLife Style Extra

Vodafone Regulatory News (VOD)

In March 2019, Vodafone Group Plc ('Vodafone') issued a two-tranche mandatory convertible bond ('MCB'), the first tranche of which (£1,720,000,000 1.20 per cent. Subordinated Mandatory Convertible Bonds; ISIN XS1960588850) matured on 12 March 2021, and the second tranche of which is due to mature in March 2022. In order to satisfy the conversion of the first tranche of the MCB, 1,426,710,898 shares were issued from existing shares held in treasury. Between (i) 22 March 2021 and 18 May 2021, and (ii) 19 May 2021 and 23 July 2021, Vodafone undertook irrevocable and non-discretionary share buy-back programmes to reduce the issued share capital of Vodafone to partially offset the increase in the issued share capital as a result of the maturing of the first tranche of the MCB (the 'Programmes'). Vodafone today announces it will commence a new irrevocable and non-discretionary share buy-back programme (the 'New Programme'). The sole purpose of the New Programme is to further reduce the issued share capital of Vodafone to partially offset the increase in the issued share capital as a result of the maturing of the first tranche of the MCB.
StocksBusiness Insider

Swiss Market Ends On Weak Note

(RTTNews) - After a slightly higher start and a subsequent weak spell till about an hour past noon on Thursday, the Switzerland stock market briefly found some support but tumbled again past mid afternoon and ended on a negative note. A lack of positive lead, and worries about the impact...
Medical & Biotechwibqam.com

German Pharma-Park Marburg, home to BioNTech, up for sale -sources

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Pharma-Park Marburg, where German drugmaker BioNTech produces its COVID-19 vaccine, has been put up for sale in a potential 450 million euro ($531 million) deal, three people close to the matter said. The biotech-focused industrial park, which also counts GSK, Healthineers and CSL Behring as tenants, has...
Business104.1 WIKY

Google expands India cloud services with new infrastructure push

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Alphabet Inc’s Google is ramping up cloud infrastructure in India with a second cluster of data centres in and around capital New Delhi to meet increasing customer demands in a key growth market, senior company executives said. The Google cloud region in Delhi and its outskirts...
Manhattan, NY104.1 WIKY

FTE Networks’ former CEO, CFO charged with fraud, embezzlement, theft

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Federal and New York prosecutors on Thursday charged two former top executives of FTE Networks Inc with several crimes including defrauding the network infrastructure company’s auditors and investors, inflating revenue, embezzling money for luxuries, and theft. Former Chief Executive Michael Palleschi and former Chief Financial Officer...
Business104.1 WIKY

Intel in talks to buy GlobalFoundries for about $30 billion – WSJ

(Reuters) – Intel Corp is in talks to buy semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries Inc for about $30 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/intel-is-in-talks-to-buy-globalfoundries-for-about-30-billion-11626387704?st=zikpzvlm8jjdjvf&reflink=article_copyURL_share on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Intel did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by...
Public Safety104.1 WIKY

UK financial watchdog bolsters data spend in bid to stop scams

LONDON (Reuters) – The Financial Conduct Authority said on Thursday it will spend 120 million pounds ($166 million) over three years to improve its data strategy and spread more staff across Britain to tackle market abuses faster. The FCA has come under heavy criticism for its botched handling of London...
Business104.1 WIKY

Altan Redes files for bankruptcy protection in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican telecommunications company Altan Redes, which has since 2016 been developing an ambitious telecommunications network built for carriers delivering the latest generation of technology, said on Tuesday that it has filed for bankruptcy. The shared network is part of a reform to the sector aimed at...
Business104.1 WIKY

Japan’s SMFG to buy 5% of Jefferies for $380 million -sources

TOKYO (Reuters) -Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc plans to buy 5% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc shares for about $380 million, seeking to strengthen its securities business in the United States, two sources familiar with the matter said. Japan’s second-biggest lender by assets said in a statement it was considering...
Economy104.1 WIKY

Car maker Daimler reports Q2 preliminary adjusted EBIT of 5.42 billion euros

(Reuters) – Car maker Daimler on Thursday reported preliminary adjusted group earnings before interest and tax of 5.42 billion euros ($6.42 billion) for the second quarter. Adjusted EBIT for Mercedes-Benz cars and vans was 3.60 billion euros, and for Daimler trucks and buses it was 831 million euros, the company said in a statement.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Lifted to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SCMWY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swisscom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.
Economy104.1 WIKY

Brazil services activity grows in May, exceeds pre-pandemic levels

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s services sector continued its upward trajectory in May, showing record growth that was 0.2% higher than pre-pandemic levels, according to data released on Tuesday. The sector grew 23.0 percent from May 2020, statistics agency IBGE said. Economists had forecast a median rise of 22.6 percent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy