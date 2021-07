Math can be overwhelming and scary for some children. But Dr. Susan Ashbee is using books to help take the fear out of math and make it fun for her young patients. Through books, Ashbee, a pediatrician at Mostellar Medical Center in Bayou La Batre, is introducing counting and other concepts to toddlers and young children who visit her office for their checkups. She provides books through Reach Out and Read-Alabama. ROR is the only program of its kind that works through pediatricians to introduce reading – and more recently math – to children, particularly those from underprivileged families.