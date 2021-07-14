Cancel
'WandaVision's Matt Shakman Will Direct the Next 'Star Trek' Movie

By Caitlin Albers
Collider
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next Star Trek movie has landed its director in WandaVision hotshot Matt Shakman. The director will now helm the next installment in the space odyssey franchise, which has had some developmental issues over the last few years. Deadline first reported the news on Shakman's hire — the same day WandaVision nabbed 23 Emmy nominations (including Shakman for Best Director for a Limited Series). According to the outlet, things will start moving quickly for the film, which is set to start production in the spring. With WandaVision being the massive success that it was, we have all the hope in the world that Shakman will carry that same energy onto the USS Enterprise.

