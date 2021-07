A Ukrainian TikToker is under fire after he was caught on film gifting a brand new phone to a little girl, only to immediately attempt to take it back. User @shutoutexe, who goes by Alexander Voloshin on the platform, was filming a charity stunt a la Mr. Beast when his viral moment occurred. Video posted to the TikToker’s account, which appears to have since been deleted, sees Voloshin wandering around a Ukrainian city with a still-packaged smartphone. He stops to talk to several groups before setting his sights on a young girl and her mother.