Employees in the dark over the importance of new digital technologies

I’ve been reading lots of articles lately on how the pandemic has changed workers. The increased time at home with family has made them reexamine their priorities. The flexibility inherent in “working from home” is something they now still want even as they’re being called back into the office. As a result, some are quitting their old jobs and getting new ones. Some are even completely switching careers. They’re putting their foot down after years of “corporate profit taking” and stagnant wages; it’s as if the pandemic empowered employees and put the shoe on the other foot.