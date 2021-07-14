Employees in the dark over the importance of new digital technologies
When it comes to advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) or internet of things (IoT), workers disagree over the extent of their potential impact. This is according to a new report from TeamViewer and the Handelsblatt Research Institute. Polling around 3160 desk workers, 2000 deskless (field) workers and 3650 managers from ten European countries, the two companies found that all classes of worker see cybersecurity and digital communication technologies as having a profound impact on their day-to-day activities.www.itproportal.com
