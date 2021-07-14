Artful Dodger: A Review of Kelly Kristin Jones at 062

Kelly Kristin Jones’ “We forgot the moon while holding up the sun” is an exhibition composed of a series of carefully staged photographs alongside a sculptural installation titled “Orders of Empire.” Jones’ black-and-white photographs in the ongoing series, “Untitled,” take on a painterly quality on the starkness of 062’s white walls. Images conjure themselves from the artist’s self-ascribed mission to identify and conceal iconographic sculptures or “personal memorials” in Chicago suburban neighborhoods. Under a veil of darkness, Jones started to photograph found memorials at night, disrupting master narratives of landscapes experienced in the day. With a practice that has centered on reimagining public landscapes, “keying out” or concealing public monuments has been a means for Jones to “heal communities,” both literally and digitally. What is striking about this particular series is the seeming quietude on the surface of each Piso print. Deep, full saturation shades of black are etched with glints of light as the artist undertakes the exercise of digitally and physically masking monuments in ways that make it near impossible to understand the scale and depth of each antiquity. What is presented instead are subtly lit edges, gestures that are drawn over and into an altogether familiar midwestern landscape, where Jones confronts private and public vulnerability through constructed photography.