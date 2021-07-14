Cancel
Stocks

S&P 500 Ends Higher After Powell Lulls Market

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 20 days ago

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended with a gain after briefly hitting an intra-day record in a choppy session on Wednesday, as investors balanced worries about inflation with reassuring comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Of the 11 S&P 500 sector indexes, utilities, real estate and consumer staples were among...

Businessetftrends.com

Are we in a Transitionary Period for Markets?

Warning flags went off around the market when data came out that U.S. inflation has risen above 4% the week of May 10th 2021. Has the first four months of 2021 started a transitionary period for markets? While the overall theme has pivoted from economic uncertainties due to COVID-19 related quarantines to concerns that the economy may overheat. Drivers of this pivot seem to be a faster-than-expected economic recovery coupled with record fiscal and monetary stimulus supplied by the Federal Reserve and the Federal Government.
Stockscommunitynewscorp.com

Profits push stocks higher, Delta worries persist: Markets are ending

The United States closed higher on Tuesday after Monday’s turbulent session Second quarter earnings season continued with significantly better than expected results. US stocks closed higher on Tuesday as second-quarter earnings continued to beat expectations, mostly eclipsing concerns about the Delta variant and additional restrictions. The S&P 500 rallied as...
StocksStreet.Com

S&P 500 Ends at Record as Earnings Outweigh Worry About COVID, China Clampdown

Stocks finished higher Tuesday as earnings reports outweighed jitters about the spread of COVID-19's delta variant and China's clampdown on its gaming and technology sectors. The S&P 500 finished up 0.82% to close at a record 4,423. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 278 points, or 0.8%, to 35,116, while the Nasdaq gained 0.55%.
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks Close Firmly Positive After Seeing Early Volatility

(RTTNews) - After seeing significant volatility early in the session, stocks moved mostly higher over the course of the trading day on Tuesday. With the upward move on the day, the S&P 500 ended the session at a new record closing high. The major averages saw further upside going into...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Australian Market Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is slightly lower on Wednesday, recouping most of the losses of the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 nearing the 7,500 level again near all-time highs, following the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street, aided by materials and energy stocks. Traders are getting restless amid concerns about the worsening domestic coronavirus situation in New South Wales and the extended lockdown, with 233 new cases reported on Tuesday.
StocksBusiness Insider

Rebound Anticipated For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the four-day losing streak in which it had plunged more than 210 points or 6.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,450-point plateau although it's likely to bounce higher again on Wednesday.
Stocksinvesting.com

Canada shares higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.42%

Investing.com – Canada equities were higher at the close on Tuesday, as gains in the Consumer Staples, Energy and Telecoms sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite gained 0.42% to hit a new all time high. The biggest gainers of the session on the S&P/TSX...
Stocksaudacy.com

Stocks start August higher after posting 6th monthly gain

Stocks were rising Monday as investors embraced another strong set of earnings as well as progress in Washington on passing a large infrastructure package. The S&P 500 index was up 0.4% as of 11:31 a.m. Eastern. The benchmark index ended July higher, its sixth straight month of gains. The Dow...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD teases $1,820 amid steady USD

Gold prices were supported on a soft greenback and risk-on sentiment at the start of the week. Record low real rates are offering support to the precious metals in the immediate term. Update:Gold prices edge lower on Tuesday after touching the $1,823 high in the previous session. The US Dollar...
Marketsinvesting.com

S&P 500, Dow subdued on virus woes, slowing economy

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow erased early gains on Monday as worries about the Delta variant of the coronavirus and a slowing U.S. economy overshadowed optimism around more fiscal stimulus and a strong second-quarter earnings season. Data earlier in the day showed that although U.S. manufacturing grew in...
Stocksinvesting.com

The 3 Smart Stocks to Buy and Watch for the Second Half of 2021

The benchmark indexes appear to be ending their first trading session of August in the green. However, given surging market volatility and the imminent threat of a rolling correction, investing in shares of industry leaders Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), which have a stable performance history, could be a smart decision. Read on.The U.S. stock market has opened the first trading session of August in the green. Investors have lately been shrugging off concerns regarding the economic repercussions of the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant. This is because the U.S. officially fully recovered from the pandemic in the second quarter with 6.5% GDP growth. Moreover, a recently approved bipartisan infrastructure bill proposal and the Fed’s unabated loose monetary policy are expected to keep the market bullish, offsetting concerns related to the resurgence of COVID-19.
StocksCNBC

What to watch today: S&P 500 set to start August higher after six straight monthly gains

U.S. stock futures gained ground ahead of the first trading day of August after the S&P 500 logged its sixth straight monthly gain in July. While dropping Friday and last week, the S&P 500 and the Dow headed into the new month within 1% of their latest record high closes set last Monday. The Nasdaq, which also fell Friday and last week, remained just over 1% shy of last Monday's record close. (CNBC)
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks Move Mostly Higher Despite Weaker Than Expected Manufacturing Data

(RTTNews) - Stocks have moved mostly higher in morning trading on Monday, largely offsetting the weakness seen in the previous session. The major averages have all moved to the upside, although buying interest has remained somewhat subdued. Currently, the major averages all remain in positive territory. The Dow is up...
StocksForbes

August Stock Market Outlook

The S&P 500 rose for a fifth straight month in July, capping off its longest winning streak since 2018. Even as some volatility returned to the U.S. stock market, the major benchmarks were all up at least 12% for the year. With earnings season underway, investors continue to get more...

