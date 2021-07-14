Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Marvel Cinematic Multiverse Has Officially Arrived

By Jamie Lovett
ComicBook
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Marvel Studios released the final episode of Loki's first season, and the episode has major ramifications for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. SPOILERS follow for Loki episode six, "For All Time. Always." The episode revealed the man behind the curtain of the entire series, the TVA, and the sacred timeline to be Kang (John Majors), or one version of him at least. After a heated, violent debate between Loki and Sylvie, Sylvie sent Loki back to the TVA and then killed this version of Kang, thus freeing the timeline. A shot shows as several new timelines branch out from the main Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline as we know it.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Alfred Molina
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Marvel Cinematic Universe#Tva#Sorcerer Supreme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
MoviesComicBook

Loki Fans Are Losing It Over Return of Thor Character

Loki episode 4 had too many twists, turns, and shocking reveals to process all at once, but there is definitely one moment that Marvel fans are already raving about. That would be the moment that a fan-favorite character from the Thor movies shows up for a hilarious cameo appearance - which arguably ups the ante for every Marvel Cinematic Universe star who makes a cameo after this.
MoviesInside the Magic

There May Be a Great Reason Marvel Recast Brie Larson & Benedict Cumberbatch

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange) are two of the biggest names in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both MCU stars have been involved in the Avengers franchise, plus their own standalone franchises — and both have new movies coming out next year. British actor Cumberbatch...
Moviesepicstream.com

Letitia Wright Reportedly Out of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Following Anti-Vaxx Issue

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The untimely death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman not only left a massive void in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but also changed the long-term plans Marvel Studios had envisioned for the franchise. In fact, the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has apparently undergone several script rewrites over the last couple of months and it's safe to assume that everyone working on the film is having a hard time coming up with a brand new story.
MoviesInside the Magic

Goodbye, DC – Henry Cavill Reportedly in Talks to Join Marvel

Actor Henry Cavill, best known for his role of Clark Kent/Superman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), has reportedly met with Marvel Studios in their London offices to discuss the possibilities of him joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel may have just introduced Kang the Conqueror as their newest villain,...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

How Robert Downey Jr. Will Return To The MCU Reportedly Revealed

Robert Downey Jr. came right out and said he’s done everything that he can with the character of Iron Man, and the fact his management team have unfollowed his former Marvel Cinematic Universe cohorts on social media would indicate that the actor, producer, activist and investor is keen to put his superhero days behind him. However, a new rumor is once again linking him with a cameo appearance in Ironheart.
MoviesComicBook

Batman v Superman Writer Explains Why Marvel Movies Are More Successful Than DC

Through 13 years in Hollywood, Marvel Studios has grossed nearly $23 billion at the box office, a feat no franchise has come close to toppling. Pulling inspiration from Marvel Comics, the MCU has outpaced its direct rival — Warner Brothers' DC Extended Universe — by nearly $18 million, and the gap will likely only grow as Marvel Studios continues to release four movies a year. It's a night and day difference between the two franchises, and that's something Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice writer David S. Goyer knows all too well. According to the scribe, it's simply a matter of having the right infrastructure in place.
TV SeriesEngadget

‘Loki’ shakes up the status quo of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

This post contains major spoilers for episode six of 'Loki.'. In case you didn’t hear earlier, Loki will return for season two, and thank goodness: The finale didn’t resolve a whole lot, if it resolved anything. Well, we did find out who was pulling the strings behind the Time Variance Authority and why, but it really served as an introduction to a villain who’s scheduled to make his next appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
MoviesComicBook

Kevin Feige Reveals a "Rules of the Multiverse" Meeting Happened Recently at Marvel Studios

The season one finale of Loki opened up things in a big way for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, bringing about the multiverse officially. Though the subtitle of the Doctor Strange sequel, "In the Multiverse of Madness," alluded to this being a thing already, Loki made sure to plant a firm foot down and confirm how important this concept would be moving forward. Speaking in a new interview, perhaps to the surprise of Marvel fans, company head Kevin Feige confirmed that a recent meeting between all of the powers that be at the house of ideas was held to establish some rules.
TV Seriesallears.net

Ranking the Marvel Cinematic Universe Shows on Disney+ So Far

We’re three shows into Marvel’s planned Disney+ series, even though. Since three’s the charm, it’s time to break down how these shows stack up against one another! After talking to our own team of Marvel fans, we were able to set our firm ranking of the Marvel Cinematic Universe shows so far. And, we have some THOUGHTS!
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The MCU May Have Already Revealed How Kid Loki Killed Thor

He may have taken the form of a teenager, but the most dangerous Loki variant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus series is the youngest version. When Tom Hiddleston voices his incredulity at taking orders from a child, it’s revealed that Kid Loki’s Nexus event saw him accomplish the very thing the main timeline’s trickster had failed to do so often by killing Thor.
thedigitalfix.com

Kevin Feige says Marvel Studios is still figuring out the MCU’s multiverse

Let’s be honest, as we move into phase four of the Marvel cinematic universe, we can all agree that things are starting to get pretty complicated, even for the studio execs. Kevin Feige has revealed that a group at Marvel studios recently met to establish the rules for how the Multiverse will work in the MCU going forward.
MoviesComicBook

Loki Director Kate Herron Speaks Out on Casting Kang As the Next Big MCU Villain

Thanos (Josh Brolin) decimated half of the universe all but two years ago in Avengers: Endgame, and now the Marvel Cinematic Universe is already dealing with another threat, one that may be even more fierce. In the closing moments of Loki, the masses were introduced to He Who Remains, the time-traveling villain played by Jonathan Majors. Think of him as Patient Zero, or the character that leads directly to the arrival of Kang the Conqueror. As was a recurring theme in Loki, Kang will be a variant of He Who Remains, and Loki helmer Kate Herron helped to not only cast Majors in the role, but also helped choose him as the MCU's next big bad.
ComicsComicBook

Loki Just Introduced Some Classic Marvel Villains to the MCU

Loki's season 1 finale was a true mind-blower for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as we finally learned who the true master of the Time Variance Authority was. The 2012 Loki variant (Tom Hiddleston) and his female variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) successfully battled their way out of the void at the end of time and into the citadel of He Who Remains. There they learn what the puppeteer of the TVA has been up to - and why there is even greater threat waiting beyond him. In the midst of some big origin story monologuing and twist reveals, Marvel Studios introduced these classic Marvel Comics villains to the MCU:
MoviesComicBook

Deadpool Fans Are Loving His MCU Debut

Deadpool is officially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well, kind of. Maybe. Tuesday morning, Ryan Reynolds' beloved "hero" appeared alongside an MCU character for the first time, and fans can't get enough of it. The video was a faux reaction video featuring Reynolds in costume as Deadpool, reviewing the trailer to 20th Century Studios' Free Guy. Then, out of nowhere, Korg — voiced by Taika Waititi — pops up and helps the Merc with a Mouth out with his YouTube presence. Both Reynolds and Waititi star in Free Guy, a Disney-owned film.
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki Season Finale Almost Ended Very Differently

Loki's season 1 finale has Marvel fans in an uproar, as Episode 6 revealed a new Marvel Cinematic Universe big bad while changing the nature of the entire franchise, going forward. It was a pretty stunning turn of events if you are a longtime MCU fan or Marvel Comics die-hard, and due to the events of Loki (discussed below), the MCU stage has now been set for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (and maybe even Thor: Love and Thunder) to be truly big "event" films in the MCU Phase 4 saga. However, it turns out that Loki's finale almost ended very differently!

Comments / 0

Community Policy