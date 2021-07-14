The Marvel Cinematic Multiverse Has Officially Arrived
Today, Marvel Studios released the final episode of Loki's first season, and the episode has major ramifications for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. SPOILERS follow for Loki episode six, "For All Time. Always." The episode revealed the man behind the curtain of the entire series, the TVA, and the sacred timeline to be Kang (John Majors), or one version of him at least. After a heated, violent debate between Loki and Sylvie, Sylvie sent Loki back to the TVA and then killed this version of Kang, thus freeing the timeline. A shot shows as several new timelines branch out from the main Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline as we know it.comicbook.com
