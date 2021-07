Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the UK are currently in the post-pandemic recovery phase, and believe cloud technologies could be a major enabler. These are the conclusions of a new report from software firm Epicor, based on a poll of 1,250 decision-makers in the UK and the US, which states that almost three-quarters (73 percent) expect their business to recover from the pandemic by the end of 2022, with cloud playing a key role.