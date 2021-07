PRESQUE ISLE – The United Way of Aroostook’s Community Spark Award is the most prestigious annual award. This individual is always someone who has gone above and beyond to support United Way of Aroostook in a variety of endeavors. The Board of Directors at United Way of Aroostook are pleased to award Kelly Landeen with the Community Spark Award. Landeen is the station manager at WAGM-TV and has been a board member for almost two years. She also serves on the Executive Committee and the Campaign Committee. Landeen has also been very involved with fundraising for our partner agencies Catholic Charities Hunger & Relief Services and Aroostook Community Action Program.