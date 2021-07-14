Lost Iowa: Do You Know the Legend of Greenwood Roadway?

There's so much history in the Hawkeye State. From the still active and always popular Field of Dreams, to the Maquoketa Caves, a popular tourist site. And, of course, there's the lore of the doomed Roseann Barr mansion. But perhaps it's the tale of a former sports car racing track that still gathers the most whisper and intrigue. If you're not familiar with Greenwood Roadway, it's time you become aquatinted with a now bygone piece of Iowa history.