UN Report: Pandemic Year Marked by Spike in World Hunger

By i3gradiopushbin
newsdakota.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NAFB) – A new report from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization shows a dramatic worsening of world hunger in 2020. While the pandemic’s impact has yet to be fully mapped, the multi-agency report estimates that around a tenth of the global population – up to 811 million people – were undernourished last year. The number suggests it will take a tremendous effort for the world to honor its pledge to end hunger by 2030. This year’s report is the first global assessment of its kind in the pandemic era.

www.newsdakota.com

