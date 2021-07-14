UN Report: Pandemic Year Marked by Spike in World Hunger
(NAFB) – A new report from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization shows a dramatic worsening of world hunger in 2020. While the pandemic’s impact has yet to be fully mapped, the multi-agency report estimates that around a tenth of the global population – up to 811 million people – were undernourished last year. The number suggests it will take a tremendous effort for the world to honor its pledge to end hunger by 2030. This year’s report is the first global assessment of its kind in the pandemic era.www.newsdakota.com
