A woman was forced to drop her 2-year-old daughter from the ledge of a burning building in a desperate attempt to save the child in during the deadly protests in South Africa. The incident occurred Tuesday in the city of Durban when a fire broke out in the building allegedly started by rioters and looters at the street-level floor, reported Sky News. The mother, 26-year-old Naledi Manyoni, was on the 16th floor of the building when she was forced out of her home as smoke started to fill the complex. She ran down the stairs with her daughter and made her way to the ledge, Reuters reported.