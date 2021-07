With a fleet of 92 aircraft, Lufthansa Group member SWISS is an airline with an interesting mix of aircraft. One of the more interesting aspects of this airline’s fleet is that it operates both the Airbus A340 and A220. The former being seen as outdated and inefficient, and the latter as an efficient performer and a shining star during the global health crisis. But with additional types being flown by the carrier, let’s take a full look at the SWISS fleet in 2021.