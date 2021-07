In what looks to be the earliest Battle for the Victory Bell in the storied rivalry the Bearcats will look to extend their winning streak to 15 while the Redhawks try to get their first win in the series since 2005. Miami brings back a lot on offense but must replace their two best lineman while they look to build off a short but successful 2020 season. With a huge amount of love and honor Steve Helwich from SB Nation's Hustle Belt joins us for an insider's view.