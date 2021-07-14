Cancel
Bristol, PA

Penn Community Bank Continues Branch Revitalization Initiative with Bristol Renovation

Posted by 
MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ARwSM_0awXY6Ir00
Image via Penn Community Bank at Levittown Now.

Penn Community Bank, the largest mutual bank headquartered in eastern Pennsylvania, is continuing its efforts to reinvest in its branch network by fully renovating its Bristol branch. Located on Mill Street in the heart of Bristol Borough, the branch is the next bank facility to undergo revitalization work as part of a networkwide initiative.

“Bristol has been an important part of the Penn Community Bank story since the beginning. We’re thrilled to invest in our physical locations in a way that expresses who we are as an institution and increases the quality of interactions between our team members and the community,” said Jeane M. Vidoni, president and CEO of Penn Community Bank.

Penn Community Bank’s network revitalization focuses on thoughtful design and layout changes.

The intent is twofold, to:

  • Offer significant enhancements that address health and safety considerations introduced by the pandemic
  • Invest in technology to promote an interactive and intuitive customer experience

Similar to work at the Perkasie-Market Street branch, renovations at the Bristol location will encompass interior and exterior phases.

Inside, customers and team members will experience increased branding features and messaging, refreshed finishes, curated furnishings, restructured teller lines and customer interaction points, and more.

On the outside, ATM upgrades, drive-up updates, and enhanced signage will highlight the bank’s mission and service commitments to both customers visiting the branch and the community at large. 

“Our tagline says ‘Here We Are & Here We Grow.’ This type of investment is exactly what that statement is all about,” said Bernard Tynes, Director of Marketing. “We’ve grown with Bristol for decades and we’re committed to growing with this community for years to come. That’s what values-driven community banking is all about.”

The project is led by Diane Brown, EVP, Chief Administrative Officer and includes an interdepartmental team comprising:

  • Jake Iampietro, SVP, Director of Retail Banking
  • Bernard Tynes, SVP, Director of Marketing
  • Jessica Sweeney, VP, Director of Building Operations and Planning
  • Melissa Belier, VP, Retail Strategy and Distribution Manager

Construction on the Bristol branch is expected to begin mid-July.

