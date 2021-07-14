Cow, calf moose relocated out of Hailey neighborhood after killing dog

HAILEY, Idaho (CBS2) — A cow and calf moose were relocated July 3 out of a Hailey neighborhood after multiple reports came into Idaho Fish and Game. IDFG believes the cow moose had been in the Hailey area for some time ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, but the presence of the calf is what gave officers concern. Cow moose are extremely protective of their young and can seriously injure or kill anything they view as a threat.