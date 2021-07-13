Cancel
Agriculture

Agricultural Highlights from across North Carolina

By Guest Author or Contributor
greyareanews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out these local stories recently highlighted by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (NCDA&CS). When Hurricane Matthew swept through eastern North Carolina in October of 2016, Russell Thompson’s dream of leaving a good piece of property to his son was put in jeopardy. While most of his land survived the flooding rain without too many issues, the influx of water at his pond broke the dam. For Thompson, it was a major blow. He lives in the Green Pond area of southern Nash County on land that’s been in his family since an original land grant from the King of England. Part of his property also includes the pond with the dam that was built in 1954. He used the pond for his cows, for fishing and to irrigate his fields. “It was completely drained,” Thompson said.

