Immaculata Hosting Series of Online Info Sessions for Grad Programs

Immaculata University’s College of Graduate Studies is hosting a series of online information sessions in July focused on individual graduate programs.

Graduate programs include doctorates in education and psychology, teaching certifications and educational endorsements, and master’s programs in education, psychology, healthcare management, clinical mental health counseling, management and leadership, music therapy, nursing, nutrition, and athletic training.

Each 30-minute event will include a program overview and an opportunity to ask questions of faculty and admissions counselors. Prospective students may also book individual consultations with admissions representatives.

Log-in information will be provided via e-mail. For more information, contact gradadmission@immaculata.edu or 484-323-3005.

