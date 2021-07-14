Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Immaculata Hosting Series of Online Info Sessions for Grad Programs

Posted by 
MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eKQX1_0awXVzI000
Image via Immaculata University.

Immaculata University’s College of Graduate Studies is hosting a series of online information sessions in July focused on individual graduate programs.

Graduate programs include doctorates in education and psychology, teaching certifications and educational endorsements, and master’s programs in education, psychology, healthcare management, clinical mental health counseling, management and leadership, music therapy, nursing, nutrition, and athletic training.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iY0VE_0awXVzI000

Each 30-minute event will include a program overview and an opportunity to ask questions of faculty and admissions counselors. Prospective students may also book individual consultations with admissions representatives.

Register here.

Log-in information will be provided via e-mail. For more information, contact gradadmission@immaculata.edu or 484-323-3005.

Today’s Immaculata University is a vibrant, co-educational community of active and engaged learners. Established in 1920 and guided by the servant leadership tradition of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, the university empowers graduates for lifelong success, leadership, and service. Immaculata offers more than 70 undergraduate and graduate programs and is home to 21 NCAA athletic teams.

Comments / 0

MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immaculate Heart Of Mary#Immaculata University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Psychology
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
NCAA
Related
San Francisco, CAciis.edu

Transformative Studies Online Info Session

Add to Calendar 07/15/2021 4:00 pm 07/15/2021 5:00 pm America/Los_Angeles Transformative Studies Online Info Session Learn about the Transformative Studies degree program at California Institute of Integral Studies on July 15, 2021. Online with Daniel Deslauriers false MM/DD/YYYY. The focus of the online doctoral program in Transformative Studies is to...
Newburgh, NYmsmc.edu

Mount to host admissions information session

Mount Saint Mary College will be hosting an information session for those interested in exploring the college's undergraduate programs on Tuesday, August 3. The info session will be held at 4 p.m. at Hudson Hall on campus, 330 Powell Ave., Newburgh, N.Y. 12550. Register at msmc.edu/AugustInfoSession. This session is the...
Pittsfield, MAiBerkshires.com

BCC Adds Licensed Practical Nurse Info Session

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) encourages prospective Licensed Practical Nursing students to apply to BCC for fall registration on or before the deadline of Monday, July 26. Registrants are required to participate in a virtual information session. A new mandatory LPN Info Session has been added on Friday,...
CollegesPosted by
MyChesCo

Immaculata University Expands Cybersecurity Program to Offer Associate Degree

IMMACULATA UNIVERSITY, PA — Immaculata University is expanding its associate degree offerings to include the Associate of Science in Cybersecurity. “Immaculata University currently offers a robust Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity. Based upon market need, we are expanding the offering in cybersecurity to include an associate degree. Our associate degree programs have proven to be popular for students wanting to delve into an academic field or expand their career options,” states Angela Tekely, Ed.D., vice president for academic affairs and provost. “These new associate degrees prepare students for in-demand careers or to continue their education.”
CollegesMercury

Immaculata University launches initiative for zero-cost textbooks

WEST CHESTER — With funding from the PA GOAL (Pennsylvania Grants for Open and Affordable Learning), Immaculata University will be using Open Educational Resources to offer zero-cost textbook alternatives. This fall, the Immaculata University Textbook Affordability Initiative is launching with ten courses that serve multiple majors and fulfill components of...
Pittsfield, MAiBerkshires.com

BCC Upcoming Admissions Info Sessions

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) invites prospective students to its next series of free Virtual General Information Sessions: Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 5 pm, Thursday, Aug. 19 at 12 pm, and Saturday, Aug. 21 at 12 pm. The 30-minute info sessions, presented by admissions counselors on Zoom, are designed to familiarize prospective students with the application and registration process. .  Virtual General Information Session participants can: . Ask questions about the admissions process: how...
CollegesPosted by
MONTCO.Today

Neumann University to Offer Graduate Degree in Forensic Psychology

Image via Neumann University. Neumann University will offer a master’s degree in Forensic Psychology starting in the fall of 2022. The program is designed for people now working in law enforcement, corrections, social services or psychology who want to develop skills in psychological and intelligence analysis in the criminal and civil justice systems.
Kutztown, PAReading Eagle

Kutztown University focuses on student success

Kutztown University supports students’ academic and personal development by providing high-quality services that will help students make the most of their time at KU. Whether students need guidance with a paper or resume, or require a tutor for a certain class, the university has an office to offer the support they need.
Religionwaxahachietx.com

SAGU online theology program recognized

Southwestern Assemblies of God University was recently recognized for having one of the top online bachelor’s in theology programs in the nation by Study.com. SAGU was ranked No. 2 in the country, alongside other reputable universities including Moody Bible Institute and Oral Roberts University. Study referenced data from the U.S....
North Adams, MAiBerkshires.com

MCLA to Hold Virtual Info Session on Degree Completion

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — MCLA's Division of Graduate and Continuing Education (DGCE) will hold a virtual information session at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 15. The session will offer details about the College's bachelor's degree completion program, as well as its Network Security and Principles of Accounting certificates. Community members...
San Francisco, CAciis.edu

East West Psychology Online Info Session

Add to Calendar 07/15/2021 5:00 pm 07/15/2021 6:00 pm America/Los_Angeles East West Psychology Online Info Session Learn about the East West Psychology degree program at California Institute of Integral Studies on July 15, 2021. Online with Craig Chalquist false MM/DD/YYYY. East West Psychology is a multidisciplinary hub and learning community...
Holland, MIHolland Sentinel

Hope College, Western Theological Seminary look to expand prison education program

HOLLAND — Hope College and Western Theological Seminary are looking to expand upon the prison education program the institutions have been piloting since 2019. The Hope-Western Prison Education Program began with seven professors from the two schools teaching classes to 20 incarcerated students at Muskegon Correctional Facility. Ten students from...
Lorain County, OHChronicle-Telegram

LCCC to host real estate career info session

Lorain County Community College will hold a real estate career information session from 6:30-9 p.m. Aug. 5 in the Health Sciences building room 201. Attendees will learn about the state requirements for becoming a real estate sales agent and meet local brokers. They will also get information on how to earn a short-term technical certificate and an associate degree in real estate.
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

Online Education Programs Merge

INDIANAPOLIS - The Central Indiana Educational Service Center in Indianapolis says two online educational programs are merging. Indiana Virtual Academy and Indiana Online will be combined into one organization. Indiana Online is a department within CIESC. The organizations say by joining forces, they can maximize each programs strengths as an...
Fairmont, WVWBOY

Fairmont State University establishes Black Student Union Alumni Association Scholarship

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University is offering a new scholarship to support its diverse students. The Fairmont State University Black Student Union Alumni Association Endowed Scholarship is now being offered to active, working members of Fairmont State University’s Black Student Union. Qualifying students who are sophomores, juniors or seniors will demonstrate academic success, along with campus and community engagement in order to be eligible. Black Student Union Legacy members are also eligible for this scholarship.

Comments / 0

Community Policy