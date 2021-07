Jackson, Tenn. (Jul. 13, 2021) – Jackson State Community College will be returning classes to an in-person format this fall. To celebrate this occasion, the college will be hosting a “grand reopening” on Saturday, July 31. The event will be held in the Student Center from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the college’s main campus in Jackson. In-person classes will also resume at the Paris campus this fall as well.