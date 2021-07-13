Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

PragerU’s Unintended Tweet of Truth

By Philosophy News
philosophynews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePragerU, a right-wing propaganda engine masquerading as an educational YouTube channel, attempted to push back on Twitter against arguments advanced by young Americans about racism. In general, getting involved in Twitter battles is a bad idea. To use an AD&D analogy, Twitter fights are often like punching green slime: the more you attack, the more you hurt yourself. And you end up covered in slime. It is usually best to avoid rather than engage. In the case of PragerU, they fired off what they presumed would be a sick burn of the youth: “Young people are enamored with ‘anti-racist’ rhetoric because they think they are fighting racist systems in America. The TRUTH is they are fighting America itself and the very values the country was founded on.” Ironically, PragerU could have used some schooling in writing clearly. Their intended meaning, given the ideology evident in their videos, is that the youth think they are fighting racism, but they are wrong about this. Instead, they are fighting America and its founding values. Which are totally not racist. However, the tweet as written states that the youth think they are fighting racist systems in America, but they do not realize that the racist systems are America itself and its founding values. That is, PragerU seems to be tweeting openly what they are supposed to keep quiet: they believe that America was founded on racism and that the racist systems are America. Sometimes they are willing to acknowledge that there were some racist things in America’s past, but quickly rush to explain that they were not so bad and, of course, have no meaningful consequences for the present day. These are the same people who defend “Civil War” statues on the grounds that history must be preserved—which is a bad faith argument for obvious reasons. While a statue can be an historical artifact, a statue is not history. As comedians have noted, we do not have statues of Bin Laden in New York City, even though he is obviously. . .

philosophynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Ad D
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Youtube
Related
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

When a white woman asked a Black man about racism, she received the cold, hard truth

Caroline Crockett Brock, aged 45, is a white woman living in the southern United States. Last year was the first time she engaged "frankly" about racism with a Black man, Ernest Skelton. In a Facebook post, she shared what their interaction was like. Skelton had come to her home to repair her washing machine, which is when their conversation began. Since it was first uploaded, Brock's post has gone viral. The pair was even interviewed by the local news. To many, the interaction and the incidents that followed were a sign of shared humanity. However, the post appeared as nothing but posturing and virtue signaling.
Religionyourislandnews.com

Who’s afraid of the Big Bad Truth?

When Andrew Smith said, “People fear what they don’t understand and hate what they can’t conquer,” he was laying out the blueprint for the modern conservative movement, especially the Trumpist Republican Party. There is plenty of information available that could provide understanding and clarity, but then where would they get fuel for the lies they tell?
ReligionArgus Press

Here’s the truth; many can’t handle it

Underneath the pleasant tree-lined streets and small-town charm of our area exists an ugliness based on lies, superstition and disinformation. We live in a very non-diverse, culturally and geographically isolated area. Our lack of diversity puts us at a disadvantage. You see this expressed here in the attitudes toward religion, politics and culture. It’s time to stand up and speak some truths.
ReligionSalt Lake Tribune

Letter: Critical race theory is not Marxist. The Book of Mormon shows why.

Most retired history teachers (myself included) had never heard of critical race theory until last fall when Fox News made it a major issue. Now some are calling the theory”Marxist.”. Yet Karl Marx (1818-1883) was not the first writer to identify the importance of class warfare and racism as the...
philosophynews.com

Philosopher Spotlight: Jess Flanigan

Thanks to Jess Flanigan for contributing this guest post, sharing her interesting and provocative work, as part of my ongoing "philosopher spotlight" series. Enjoy!* * *My published research falls into three categories. I am interested in rights and their enforceability, public health policy, and economic justice issues. In this post I’ll say a bit about my research, hopefully in a way that explains how these topics are all related. Then I’ll talk a bit about the things I’m working on lately. Instead of listing the titles of each paper, each link will just say what the paper is about. If you’re interested in that argument you can click through to see where it’s published.First, let’s talk about rights and enforceability. A lot of my work is motivated by the conviction that just because something is bad doesn’t mean there should be a law against it. I wish that this were more widely appreciated. For example, it’s bad for people to fail to help those in need, but it doesn’t follow from that fact that duties of rescue are enforceable—they aren’t. Assistance isn’t enforceable because people aren’t liable to be interfered with just because they’re well-placed to help. On the flip side, there are lots of rights that people don’t think are enforceable but they are (e.g., gun rights or economic freedom). I argue that all liberty is basic because the same considerations that liberal egalitarians cite in support of upholding the classic list of basic liberties are also considerations in favor of protecting people from governmental interference more generally. Property rights are tricky though. On one hand, ownership is vague. That’s ok! The fact that the boundaries of a right are indeterminate doesn’t mean that the right isn’t real. On the other hand, I do think capitalism requires compensation for the rights violations involved in enforcing existing property conventions. Second, I’ve also written a lot about public health and health policy. I think public health. . .
HealthPosted by
The Independent

Man whose conspiracy theorist mother compared NHS workers to Nazis says she is ‘beyond help’

Sebastian Shemirani, the son of former nurse turned notorious conspiracy theorist Kate Shemirani, believes that his mother is now “definitely beyond help.”Kate Shemirani sparked widespread shock and condemnation after she appeared at an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccination protest in Trafalgar Square on Saturday where she compared NHS nurses and doctors distributing the Covid-19 vaccines to Nazis criminals who were executed after WWII. Footage shared online saw Shermirani say: “At the Nuremberg trials, the doctors and nurses stood trial and they hung.” Her appalling remarks were greeted by cheers and applause at those who attended the so-called ‘debate.’Did Kate Shemirani just...
Carmel, INCurrent Publishing

Opinion: Unintended consequences

This week past, another young, physically healthy person died by suicide. What happened? How could this be? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it may be safe to go outside again. Indications are that consumer spending is up. Isn’t that a sign of high confidence? Shouldn’t we all be celebrating in the streets?
PoliticsRadio Business Report

Here’s The Truth: An Iowa Is Sold To VCY

VCY America has been in the news of late because of its pending acquisition of three FMs once controlled, and still licensed to, Royce International Broadcasting. As VCY waits for a Federal District Judge in California to finally give ownership of the trio formerly operated by Ed Stolz, it is moving forward with the purchase of a Class A FM serving Iowa’s largest market.
U.S. PoliticsDaily Review & Sunday Review

An Orwellian hijacking

It read like a chapter out of George Orwell’s dystopian novel, “1984.”. USA Today reported how the Capitol Rotunda’s portraits of the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution, and the Bill of Rights, “lauds wealthy White men in the nation’s founding while marginalizing BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and other People of Color), women, and other communities.”
POTUSWashington Post

Fox News’s embarrassing blunder in the White House briefing room

The White House press briefing room has been a little more boring over the past six months, which is probably a good thing. But there are occasional fireworks, mostly when Fox News’s Peter Doocy asks press secretary Jen Psaki to comment on the culture-war-issue du jour on his network. But...
Japancitizensjournal.us

China Threatens To Begin World War III

A video has appeared online that reportedly is circulating among Chinese Communist Party channels in which the repressive regime on the mainland there threatens to unleash a “continuous” nuclear war on the world. “When we liberate Taiwan, if Japan dares to intervene by force, even if it only deploys one...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Want to evaluate Donald Trump's judgment? Listen to Donald Trump

“One of the things I have is really good judgment,” former President Trump claimed. “I think I have a really good temperament. ... I certainly have a great relationship with people. I get along with everybody.” During his campaign in 2016, Trump pledged he would appoint “the very best people” to his Cabinet and administration.
HealthPosted by
CNN

Lemon to Hannity: You know better than to cop out

Fox News host Sean Hannity encouraged his audience to consult with their doctors about the coronavirus vaccine and even said he believes in vaccine science, despite several hosts on the network consistently pushing vaccine disinformation. CNN’s Don Lemon calls out the Fox News anchor for what he says was a cop out when Hannity made a clarification on air.

Comments / 0

Community Policy