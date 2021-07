DAVIS (CBS13) — After being closed since the very start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a beloved Davis restaurant has returned. Sam’s Mediterranean Cuisine revealed in a late-night Facebook post that they would be reopening on Thursday. “I just announced it last night at 10 o’clock and we have been getting overwhelming love and support from the community,” owner Samir Abughannam told CBS13. The eatery had been closed since March 2020. A tragedy on top of the pandemic also kept the restaurant closed – Samir’s wife Sue dying from cancer. Sam’s is a beloved fixture of the Davis community. Even as guidelines started being relaxed, Sam’s remained...