MontcoStrong 2021 Nonprofit Resiliency Grant Program Applications Open July 19, 2021

The Montgomery County Board of Commissioners announced that a total of $5 million will be made available to nonprofit agencies, who suffered disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, through the MontcoStrong 2021 Nonprofit Resiliency Grant Program.

Applications will open on July 19, 2021, at noon and will close on August 10, 2021.

“Nonprofit organizations that provide help with food, healthcare, housing, childcare mental resources, elder care, and more are critical to the restoration of our communities as we move towards more normalcy,” said Kenneth E. Lawrence Jr. , Vice Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.

There are several differences from the previous MontcoStrong nonprofit grant program administered in 2020. Most notably, the types of organizations that are eligible, the eligible use of funds, and the number of grant dollars an organization can apply for have changed.

Entities awarded a grant may use the funds for operational expenses paid or to be paid between January 1, 2021, through October 31, 2021.

“Supporting these organizations with these funds will give them the stability they need to navigate the challenges and seize the opportunities ahead in the period of renewal we are entering,” said David Zellers Jr ., Montgomery County Director of Commerce.

Grant amounts will be determined by the criteria provided in the program guidelines.

The grant applications will be reviewed by a multi-disciplinary review team and grant awards will be administered by the Redevelopment Authority of Montgomery County.

Questions regarding the MontcoStrong 2021 Nonprofit Resiliency Grant Program can be submitted through the Commerce Department’s Assistance Request Form .