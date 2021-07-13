Cancel
YellowHammer Film Fest announces Alabama native, HBO producer as keynote presenter

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTed Speaker, an Alabama native and HBO producer, will provide the keynote presentation for the YellowHammer Film Fest, a free, day-long festival set for July 31. The festival was created by Troy University Associate Professor of Design Chris Stagl and is made possible by a major grant from the Alabama Humanities Alliances with matching funds from Troy University. The festival will provide an enriching and interactive experience for high school and college students, consisting of virtual workshops, critiques, a keynote speaker, a student exhibition and an awards ceremony. Deadlines for exhibition submissions is July 15.

