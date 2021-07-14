Devon-Based Nonprofit Renowned for Animal-Assisted Therapy Appoints New Executive Director

Arthur Silverman. Image via Pals For Life.

Pals For Life, a Devon-based nonprofit that transforms lives through pet visits, has appointed Arthur Silverman as its new Executive Director.

Serving local communities since 1984, Pals For Life is dedicated to meeting the mental health and emotional needs of children, teens, adults, and seniors by offering an array of pet visitation programs with Animal-Assisted Therapy.

Silverman replaces Paula Kielich, who founded Pals For Life, as she retires after 37 years of distinguished service. Kielich’s innovative and inspirational approaches to the human spirit are unparalleled in the field of animal-assisted therapy, and she will remain with the organization as President of its Board of Directors.

Silverman previously worked as Director of Fundraising & Marketing at CONCERN – Professional Services for Children, Youth, and Families.

He had also been employed as Development Director at Sebastian Riding Associates, a Collegeville-based organization dedicated to providing equine therapy to children and adults with disabilities.

Silverman earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Temple University and an MBA from West Chester University . He also possesses certificates in Nonprofit Management from La Salle University and Fundraising Management from the University of Pennsylvania.

Program visits can be arranged, and donations are always accepted. Learn more about Pals For Life and Animal-Assisted Therapy.