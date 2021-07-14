Cancel
Devon, PA

Devon-Based Nonprofit Renowned for Animal-Assisted Therapy Appoints New Executive Director

Posted by 
MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TYcJP_0awXQsrS00
Arthur Silverman.Image via Pals For Life.

Pals For Life, a Devon-based nonprofit that transforms lives through pet visits, has appointed Arthur Silverman as its new Executive Director.

Serving local communities since 1984, Pals For Life is dedicated to meeting the mental health and emotional needs of children, teens, adults, and seniors by offering an array of pet visitation programs with Animal-Assisted Therapy.

Silverman replaces Paula Kielich, who founded Pals For Life, as she retires after 37 years of distinguished service. Kielich’s innovative and inspirational approaches to the human spirit are unparalleled in the field of animal-assisted therapy, and she will remain with the organization as President of its Board of Directors.

Silverman previously worked as Director of Fundraising & Marketing at CONCERN – Professional Services for Children, Youth, and Families.

He had also been employed as Development Director at Sebastian Riding Associates, a Collegeville-based organization dedicated to providing equine therapy to children and adults with disabilities.

Silverman earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Temple University and an MBA from West Chester University. He also possesses certificates in Nonprofit Management from La Salle University and Fundraising Management from the University of Pennsylvania.

Program visits can be arranged, and donations are always accepted. Learn more about Pals For Life and Animal-Assisted Therapy.

Comments / 0

MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Assisted Therapy#Mental Health#Charity#Pals For Life#Animal Assisted Therapy#Board Of Directors#Fundraising Marketing#Families#Temple University#West Chester University#Nonprofit Management
Related
Posted by
MONTCO.Today

Neumann University to Offer Graduate Degree in Forensic Psychology

Neumann University will offer a master’s degree in Forensic Psychology starting in the fall of 2022. The program is designed for people now working in law enforcement, corrections, social services or psychology who want to develop skills in psychological and intelligence analysis in the criminal and civil justice systems. The...
Posted by
MONTCO.Today

2021 Montco Millennial Superstar: Rose Emrick

Rose Emrick’s career path has led her to many places throughout Pennsylvania. “Continuing my education is extremely important to me. While my journey has been different from my peers, I know the value in sharing my story,” she explains. She is the Senior Vice President, Chief of Staff at Malvern Bank, National Association.
Posted by
MONTCO.Today

2021 Montco Millennial Superstar: Reverend Khristi Adams

Reverend Khristi Adams is the Dean of Spiritual Life & Equity and an instructor of Religious Studies at The Hill School in Pottstown. She is a speaker, youth advocate, and ordained Baptist minister, as well as an author. She recently published Parable of the Brown Girl which was released right before the pandemic in February 2020.
Posted by
MONTCO.Today

2021 Montco Millennial Superstar: Jennifer Shemtob

Jennifer Shemtob is always looking for teachable moments, either as a teacher or a student. “I was a teacher in the Lower Merion School District for years and getting a contract in LMSD was a huge accomplishment of mine,” Jennifer explains. “Most recently, setting my mind to launching Teacher Time To Go and building the company has been another huge accomplishment.”

