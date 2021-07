THE ISSUE: The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, which oversees the state’s unemployment compensation system, was investigated by the state Office of Inspector General in 2017 over a calculation error “that resulted in thousands of people being overcharged millions of dollars in interest on payments they owed the agency” over the course of a decade, Spotlight PA reported this month. One day after Spotlight PA contacted the department with a list of questions about the error, the Department of Labor and Industry announced it will issue about $14 million in refunds to about 250,000 people who were affected. According to Spotlight PA follow-up reporting July 16, Pennsylvania’s top labor official said there was never an attempt within her department to deliberately conceal the error. Spotlight PA is a nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer; its partners include LNP Media Group.