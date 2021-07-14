Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Patients With a Combination of ADHD and DBD Share Genetic Factors Linked to Risky, Aggressive Behavior

By Skylar Kenney, Assistant Editor
pharmacytimes.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndividuals with both attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and a disruptive behavior disorder (DBD) share about 80% of genetic variants associated with aggressive and antisocial behaviors, according to new research published in Nature Communications. The study analyzed nearly 4000 patients with these pathologies and 30,000 control individuals, examining the neurobiological basis for aggressive behavior.

www.pharmacytimes.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Disorders#Genetic Correlation#Adhd#Dbd Share Genetic Factors#Nature Communications#Vhir#Adhd#The Research Group#Eurekalert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

ADHD and the eyes: What is the link?

Some eye conditions are more common in people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). These include refractive errors, such as astigmatism, and convergence insufficiency, which makes it difficult for the eyes to remain aligned when looking at nearby objects. However, visual impairments are not symptoms of ADHD. While there appears...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Adult ADHD linked to many health problems, study finds

In a new study from Karolinska Institutet, researchers found adults with ADHD are at higher risk of a wide range of physical conditions, including nervous system, respiratory, musculoskeletal, and metabolic diseases. ADHD is a common neuropsychiatric disorder characterized by inattention, impulsiveness and hyperactivity, and commonly treated with stimulant therapy (methylphenidates...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

What Are the ‘Positive’ Symptoms of Schizophrenia?

Schizophrenia has three types of symptoms: negative, positive, and cognitive. Positive symptoms indicate novel or exaggerated experiences like hallucinations, delusions, or paranoia. Positive symptoms involve exaggerated responses that make it difficult to function. Negative symptoms are those that demonstrate a lack of functioning, while cognitive symptoms are those that affect...
Diseases & Treatmentsajmc.com

Adjuvant Acupuncture Treatment Linked With Daily Living, Motor Function Improvement in Parkinson Disease

Patients with Parkinson disease treated with acupuncture-related therapies combined with conventional medication exhibited significant improvements in motor function and experiences of daily living, although the quality of findings may warrant future research. Acupuncture-related therapies in combination with traditional anti-parkinsonian medications may provide significant motor and quality of life benefits for...
Diseases & TreatmentsNeuroscience News

Adult ADHD Is Linked to Numerous Physical Conditions

Summary: A new study reveals adults with ADHD have an increased risk of developing nervous system, respiratory, musculoskeletal, and metabolic diseases. ADHD was also associated with a slightly increased risk of Parkinson’s disease, dementia, and cardiovascular disease. Source: Karolinska Institute. Adults with ADHD are at higher risk of a wide...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Does L-Tyrosine Help ADHD Symptoms?

While evidence-based meds may be the go-to for some, a natural supplement is causing a stir in the ADHD community. Whether you’ve heard about it on TikTok or spotted it in a Reddit thread, you might be wondering about the benefits of L-tyrosine for symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

SUV39H2: A direct genetic link to autism spectrum disorders

New research from the RIKEN Center for Brain Science (CBS) in Japan shows that a deficit in histone methylation could lead to the development of autism spectrum disorders (ASD). A human variant of the SUV39H2 gene led researchers to examine its absence in mice. Published in Molecular Psychiatry, the study found that when absent, adult mice exhibited cognitive inflexibility similar to what occurs in autism, and embryonic mice showed misregulated expression of genes related to brain development. These findings represent the first direct link between the SUV39H2 gene and ASD.
Healthpsychologytoday.com

Genetic Link to Autism May Be Rooted in the Cerebellum

A new study (2021) has identified a direct genetic link to autism spectrum disorders rooted in the cerebellum. In 2002, researchers found that Purkinje cells in the cerebellum were smaller and less dense in human subjects with ASD. ASD-related cerebellar abnormalities may cause disruptions that prevent the optimization of "cerebro-cerebellar"...
CancerEurekAlert

Drug combination shows meaningful responses for malignant peritoneal mesothelioma patient

HOUSTON - A phase II study led by researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center found that treatment with atezolizumab and bevacizumab was well-tolerated and resulted in a 40% objective response rate in patients with advanced malignant peritoneal mesothelioma, a rare cancer in the lining of the abdomen. Responses occurred in patients regardless of PD-L1 expression status and tumor mutation burden.
pharmacytimes.com

Migraine-Specific Biologics Treat Severe Headaches

Approved agents target calcitonin gene-related peptides to bring pain relief to affected patients. Migraines are very common, with about 15.3% of Americans 18 years or older reporting a severe headache in the previous 3 months; that figure has remained stable for several decades.1. Migraines are recurrent headaches of moderate to...
Salt Lake City, UTutah.edu

Latest Research Strengthens Link Between Genetics and Suicidal Behaviors

Suicide isn’t just about a bad day, week, month, or year. It’s not just about sadness or feeling hopeless. Nor is it just the predictable end result of schizophrenia, post-traumatic stress, or other mental disorders. In truth, death by suicide can be attributed to any or all of these things, plus a multitude of other factors that, in combination, can lead someone to end their own life.
HealthMedicalXpress

New glaucoma test 15 times more likely to detect high risk patients

The latest investigations into a promising new genetic test for glaucoma—the leading cause of blindness worldwide—has found it has the ability to identify 15 times more people at high risk of glaucoma than an existing genetic test. The study, just published in JAMA Ophthalmology, builds on a long-running international collaboration...
Public HealthBrown Daily Herald

Brown researchers find political partisanship greatest predictive factor of COVID-19 safe behaviors

Neither perceived risk nor actual risk of COVID-19 infection predict rates of mask wearing and social distancing, according to a study published by researchers from the University’s Cognitive, Linguistic and Psychological Sciences department in June. Instead, the study found that political partisanship, not an individual’s level of risk in regards to the disease, was the greatest factor in predicting preventative behaviors during the onset of the pandemic.

Comments / 1

Community Policy