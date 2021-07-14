Patients With a Combination of ADHD and DBD Share Genetic Factors Linked to Risky, Aggressive Behavior
Individuals with both attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and a disruptive behavior disorder (DBD) share about 80% of genetic variants associated with aggressive and antisocial behaviors, according to new research published in Nature Communications. The study analyzed nearly 4000 patients with these pathologies and 30,000 control individuals, examining the neurobiological basis for aggressive behavior.www.pharmacytimes.com
Comments / 1