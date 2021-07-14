Letter | Don’t allow massive building at Branciforte

Thank you so much for the remarkable history article about Villa de Branciforte by Ross Gibson. How sad it will be for our unique magnificent community, if the City Council allows the incongruous and distasteful massive building to be built on the top of the Villa de Branciforte hill. The gigantic proposed building is not a building that our community can love and be proud of and it’s not a building that honors the history of this place and it is completely out-of-place.