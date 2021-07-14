Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Cruz, CA

Letter | Don’t allow massive building at Branciforte

By Letters to the Editor
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 10 days ago

Thank you so much for the remarkable history article about Villa de Branciforte by Ross Gibson. How sad it will be for our unique magnificent community, if the City Council allows the incongruous and distasteful massive building to be built on the top of the Villa de Branciforte hill. The gigantic proposed building is not a building that our community can love and be proud of and it’s not a building that honors the history of this place and it is completely out-of-place.

www.santacruzsentinel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Government
City
Ross, CA
Santa Cruz, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Branciforte#The City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Mask mandates are back on the table as Covid-19 surges nationwide

(CNN) — While the need for mask wearing never fully dissipated during the pandemic, guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in May that removed restrictions for vaccinated individuals was a welcome harbinger of a possible return to normalcy. Now, with Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations increasing throughout...
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

What happens if the Supreme Court throws out Roe v. Wade?

(CNN) — In some alternate universe, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg retired during the Obama presidency and Democrats were able to push through a successor to the conservative Justice Antonin Scalia. In that universe, nobody is talking about an end to nearly 50 years of nationwide access to abortion...

Comments / 0

Community Policy