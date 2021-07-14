Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

New Marvel Studios Announcement After the Loki Finale [SPOILER]

SuperHeroHype
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Marvel Studios Announcement After the Loki Finale [SPOILER]. Warning: This article contains a SPOILER about Disney+’s Marvel Studios plans. We’re not going to tell you how the Loki finale played out in this post. There will be a recap post later that will take care of that. But for now, we have to deal with the news that broke after the show. That’s because there was no mid-credits or post-credits tease about what’s coming next. Instead, there was a simple announcement. You may have already guessed what it is. Regardless, this is your last chance to turn back now if you don’t want to know before watching the episode.

www.superherohype.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Loki Season 1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Movie Is Already Ranked #1 on Netflix After Only 4 Days

We’re majorly spooked by Netflix’s all-new slasher film (in the best way possible). Fear Street Part One: 1994—which is the first installment in the highly anticipated trilogy—recently premiered on the streaming service, and it’s already claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. In the trailer, we’re introduced to...
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Chris Hemsworth made his Loki debut in the best way possible – and viewers might’ve missed it

Marvel star Chris Hemsworth has made his Loki cameo in the best way possible.The Disney Plus series stars Tom Hiddleston as a “variant” of the titular villain, who evaded death by travelling through time during a scene in the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame.Spoilers follow: you have been warned!In the penultimate episode of the series, which was released last week, Loki and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) find themselves trapped in the Void, a world where all pruned variants converge.The world is populated by several characters, including Throg – a frog variant of Loki’s brother, Thor (played by Chris Hemsworth in...
TV ShowsPopculture

Netflix Removing Beloved Disney Movie on Thursday

Netflix is saying goodbye to a slew of TV shows and movies in July. One of the programs that will be leaving the streaming service is Disney's The Princess and the Frog. So, if you want to get your fix of the Disney flick on Netflix, you'll have to check it out soon.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

This Is Us star to play Superman in new DC movie

You can forget Zack Snyder's Justice League, Superman & Lois, and even JJ Abrams' upcoming Superman reboot, because there's a(nother) new Man of Steel in town. Yes, Clark Kent is returning to our screens once again, and this time he'll be played by This Is Us star – and ex-husband of Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause – Justin Hartley.
MoviesComicBook

Batman v Superman Writer Explains Why Marvel Movies Are More Successful Than DC

Through 13 years in Hollywood, Marvel Studios has grossed nearly $23 billion at the box office, a feat no franchise has come close to toppling. Pulling inspiration from Marvel Comics, the MCU has outpaced its direct rival — Warner Brothers' DC Extended Universe — by nearly $18 million, and the gap will likely only grow as Marvel Studios continues to release four movies a year. It's a night and day difference between the two franchises, and that's something Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice writer David S. Goyer knows all too well. According to the scribe, it's simply a matter of having the right infrastructure in place.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Cate Shortland Explains Black Widow’s Most Ambiguous Scene

Cate Shortland Explains Black Widow’s Most Ambiguous Scene. Warning: There are spoilers ahead for Black Widow!. In general, audiences have had mostly positive things to say about Black Widow since it hit theaters and Disney+ Premier Access last Friday. Regardless, an ambiguous scene shortly before the ending is prompting some debate among viewers. Now, in a new interview with The Wrap, director Cate Shortland is attempting to clear up any confusion.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Loki Finally Finds His Glorious Purpose in the 'Loki' Finale (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Loki finale. For some of us, Wednesdays were our favorite day of the week because they meant another new episode of Loki. But now, the Marvel show’s finale has finally aired, and we have to wait until Marvel’s next show, What If…?, which will premiere on Aug. 11. But until then, we want every detail of the Loki finale explained.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Loki: Marvel Studios Clarifies The God of Mischief's Future [SPOILER]

Now look, we're not going to get into any spoilers for the final episode of Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki. Think of this as us throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign because we need to talk a little real-world business. In particular, the future of the streaming series so we'll see you after the spoiler image buffer. You've been warned…
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

The Red Hood Hits Gotham City In New Titans Season 3 Trailer

The Red Hood Hits Gotham City In New Titans Season 3 Trailer. In less than a month, Titans season 3 will finally hit HBO Max. But first, the Red Hood is going to claim Gotham City for himself. And that’s just the beginning of the problems that the Titans will face.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

James Gunn Reflects on Getting Fired From Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

James Gunn Reflects on Getting Fired From Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Next week will mark three years since James Gunn was fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after some of his controversial social media posts resurfaced in mid-2018. News of Gunn’s termination sent shockwaves throughout Hollywood, and prompted scores of industry luminaries to pledge their support. Gunn’s firing has since been reversed. But in a new interview with The New York Times (via The Hollywood Reporter), Gunn shared new insight into how it affected him on a more personal level.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

WandaVision, The Mandalorian, and The Boys Receive Emmy Award Nominations

WandaVision, The Mandalorian, and The Boys Receive Emmy Award Nominations. Genre show fans should be happy to know that Marvel Studios’ first Disney+ series, WandaVision, has been nominated for Best Limited Series, Movie, or Anthology at this year’s 73rd Emmy Awards. Series star Elizabeth Olsen also landed her first nomination...
TV SeriesGamespot

Loki Season One Finale: So, What Does [Spoiler] Mean For Phase 4?

Loki has officially unveiled our Phase 4 Big Bad--and no, it's not Mephisto. The third MCU TV show on Disney+ wrapped its six episode first season on a high note that will have major repercussions for the rest of the MCU for plenty of reasons. But the question remains: Just who is this new threat and why does he represent a bigger, scarier problem for Marvel's heroes than Thanos or the Infinity Gauntlet?
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

Richard E. Grant Pitches His Idea for a Loki Spin-off Series

Richard E. Grant Pitches His Idea for a Loki Spin-off Series. The latest episode of Loki saw a variety of Loki variants, including Star Wars vet Richard E. Grant’s Classic Loki. In this story, the oldest Loki variant acquired some wisdom after escaping from Thanos’ hands. And even though he met an ugly end, Grant remains hopeful about a spin-off series involving his character and the new star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Alligator Loki.
TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Loki writer teases Renslayer's new motivations after the finale

So much happened in the Loki finale that it's fair to say some may have overlooked Ravonna Renslayer's change-of-heart and new (glorious) purpose. Now, Loki writer Michael Waldron has revealed a little more about where Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Judge Renslayer is heading next after she discovered the truth about her TVA origins and went through a portal to an unknown destination.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Red Guardian Will Reportedly Return In [SPOILERS]

In terms of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s roster of super soldiers, David Harbour’s Red Guardian occupies the middle ground somewhere between Carl Lumbly’s Isaiah Bradley and Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers, which is an interesting way to position Russia’s only survivor of the experiments. Similar to Isaiah, Alexei Shostakov was abandoned...

Comments / 0

Community Policy