New Marvel Studios Announcement After the Loki Finale [SPOILER]
New Marvel Studios Announcement After the Loki Finale [SPOILER]. Warning: This article contains a SPOILER about Disney+’s Marvel Studios plans. We’re not going to tell you how the Loki finale played out in this post. There will be a recap post later that will take care of that. But for now, we have to deal with the news that broke after the show. That’s because there was no mid-credits or post-credits tease about what’s coming next. Instead, there was a simple announcement. You may have already guessed what it is. Regardless, this is your last chance to turn back now if you don’t want to know before watching the episode.www.superherohype.com
Comments / 0