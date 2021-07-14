Taco Bell staff set off fireworks inside of restaurant, causes $30k in damages

Some fireworks, a bathroom trashcan, and some bad choices led to one Taco Bell employee to be charged with arson this week. It happened at a Nashville location of the chain. The employees there were seen on camera playing around with fireworks inside the restaurant. At one point, a trashcan is brought near the men’s bathroom door and the employees are then seen using their phones to record from outside the restaurant. One problem… THEY LOCKED THEMSELVES OUT! The thing started to smoke and yeah, it didn’t end well.