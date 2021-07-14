Cancel
Stock Market Outlook Based on Algorithmic Trading: Returns up to 64.23% in 3 Months

iknowfirst.com
 10 days ago

PEG (price/earnings to growth ratio) Package Name: Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks. Forecast Length: 3 Months (4/13/21 – 7/13/21) 7 out of 10 top stock picks from the algorithm decreased as predicted for this 3 Months forecasting period. COE saw a monumental price change of 64.23% in just 3 months. SONN and AREC also had excellent performances with returns of 40.38% and 36.94% respectively. Finally, good returns could also come from short positions held on the rest of successfully predicted assets, providing positive gains over the same forecast period.

