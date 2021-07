The Las Vegas Raiders will first take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4 on the road, and here are three new faces to worry about. The Los Angeles Chargers hit the jackpot with their haul in the 2020 NFL Draft, bringing in a legitimate franchise quarterback, as well as a player at linebacker who has the potential to be an All-Pro one day. Justin Herbert stepped on the scene after a medical mixup with starter Tyrod Taylor and proceeded to go on to win the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year honor.