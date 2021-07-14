LOKI: Marvel Studios Shares A Handful Of Spoiler Stills From The Epic Season Finale

The season finale of Loki kicks off by taking us on a trip down the Sacred Timeline, with plenty of historical and Marvel Cinematic Universe dialogue playing in the background. Eventually, we arrive outside the mysterious castle we first caught a glimpse of at the end of last week's episode, with Loki and Sylvie making their way to the entrance. They talk about heading in, but the doors open, and they're welcomed by...Miss Minutes! She explains that they've arrived at the Citadel at the End of Time, and talks about "He Who Remains." Miss Minutes offers Loki and Sylvie the chance to be reinserted into the Sacred Timeline, in a version where the latter defeats The Avengers and kills Thanos (he's even offered the Infinity Gauntlet and the throne of Asgard). Sylvie, meanwhile, could be given a lifetime of happy memories. They refuse.