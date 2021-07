Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), McAfee (MCFE), and Trimble (TRMB) are 3 tech stocks with strong fundamentals. Recent market volatility could be a great opportunity to add exposure.We've had our first major bout of market volatility in a couple of months. Given that the bull market remains intact, it's presenting an opportunity to add exposure to some high-quality stocks. While the fortunes of some sectors have deteriorated, technology is an exception. Low rates are helpful as are the litany of strong earnings reports. Below, we provide a look at three of the most oversold tech stocks you should consider adding to your portfolio: Micron Technology (MU), McAfee (MCFE), and Trimble (TRMB).